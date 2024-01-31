Citaglobal Berhad (KLSE:CITAGLB) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last three years

Citaglobal Berhad (KLSE:CITAGLB) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In the last three years the share price is up, 46%: better than the market.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Citaglobal Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Citaglobal Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 2.2% per year. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 13% each year in that time. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Citaglobal Berhad shareholders are down 16% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Citaglobal Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Citaglobal Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

