U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,554.12
    +4.34 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,721.84
    +118.76 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,171.40
    -44.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.63
    +1.45 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    +0.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    +31.50 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6650
    -0.0110 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6310
    -0.3570 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,684.37
    -1,979.16 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,467.08
    -35.95 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.30
    +44.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Citcon raises $30M to make paying with mobile wallets 'as easy as paying with a credit card'

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Citcon, a mobile wallet payment provider, has closed on $30 million in funding in a Series C round co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Cota Capital.

Sierra Ventures and Sonae IM also joined the financing, which brings San Jose-based Citcon’s total raised since its 2015 inception to nearly $50 million.

Citcon’s mission is straightforward: to allow merchants to accept payments by mobile wallet and alternative currencies “with the same ease as they process traditional credit card payments today,” according to CEO and founder Chuck Huang.

Before starting Citcon, Huang spent four years as a lead systems architect at Visa, where he led the system architecture design and development for several products, including its mobile payment gateway and card-based rewards redemption platform.

Citcon was built on the premise that mobile payments provide a “more user-friendly, secure and safer” contactless shopping and payment experience for both consumers and merchants. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the surge in contactless payments.

Clearly, Citcon is doing something right. As 2021 draws to a close, Citcon’s annualized payment volume is about $1 billion, representing over 300% year-over-year growth. Revenue, too, has grown by the same percentage, according to Huang.

The startup’s payment technology is integrated with POS and e-commerce systems such as Toshiba, Oracle, Cegid, Shopify and SAP. And it’s deployed at more than 30,000 merchants’ sites and locations, including L'Oréal, Tumi, Texas Instruments, Macy’s and Panda Express.

Citcon offers something that Apple Pay and Google Pay don’t, according to Huang.

“Ours is software-based and so unlike with Apple Pay or Google Pay, you don't need a bank or credit card attached to the wallets,” he explained. “We have a unified API for both mobile and alternative payment methods (APMs).”

Traditional payment infrastructure was not designed to accept mobile wallets so merchants had to deal with a lot of implementation, Huang said. Since Citcon does a single API integration for a merchant, it allows that merchant to accept over 100 mobile wallets around the world.

The trend of software-based wallets for payments has accelerated globally over the last couple of years, according to Huang. And Citcon is poised to capitalize on that trend.

“China is an almost cashless society and its residents use this kind of wallet extensively, but it is gaining momentum all over,” Huang told TechCrunch. For example, in the U.S. the startup is working with PayPal/Venmo to enable this software wallet for its users. It has also partnered with Klarna to create a “buy now, pay later” wallet.

Looking ahead, Citcon plans to use its new capital to add to its current headcount of 100, and expand globally. It already has offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. It’s eyeing “rapid” overseas expansion with a particular focus on Latin America and the Asia-Pacific market.

Norwest Venture Partners’ partner Priti Youssef Choksi said her firm was first drawn to Citcon’s leadership team. She described Huang and president and COO Wei Jang as “thought leaders” in the world of payments. The pair, she noted, are both natives of China and can bring an international view into how mobile wallets can evolve within the U.S.

“This is important because there are several key themes converging around mobile payments both in the U.S. and abroad,” she wrote via email. For one, mobile wallets have eclipsed credit cards to become the most widely used form of payment globally, with active mobile wallets expected to grow from 2.8 billion in 2020 to 4.8 billion in 2025.

“In the U.S., they’re quickly gaining share given new wallets (such as crypto, buy now, pay later platforms and neobank wallets) are increasingly popular among younger consumers, and as the pandemic has pushed consumers/merchants towards contactless payments,” Choksi added.

She is also impressed by the company’s ability to have navigated compliance challenges surrounding each wallet and country in which it operates.

“This is particularly important given the regulatory scrutiny on payment flows in the U.S. and around the world,” Choksi said.

Cota Capital partner Ben Malka said his firm has been closely following trends in alternative tender-type usage, both globally and in the U.S.

“While we believe we are still in the early innings, there is a tremendous market opportunity to enable different payment types,” he said. “We were impressed with Chuck and his team. They have deep experience in the payment industry and the right acumen to build a global payments company.”

Recommended Stories

  • Snap plummets as Apple’s privacy change hits sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appearted to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which is the former president's attempt to launch a social-media platform. Meanwhile, shares of DWAC were up

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to own the assets that make the world work, then these three infrastructure stocks will be up your alley.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%

    Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) gained 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021 on robust revenue growth. The iron ore mining company supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. Third-quarter earnings stood at $2.33 per share, topping the Street estimates of $2.17 per share. The figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.02 per share r

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Earnings Top, Sees Higher Steel Prices; CLF Stock Near Buy Point

    Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3 earnings demonstrate the company's transformation. CLF stock rose near a buy point, while NUE and STLD have more work to do.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Boeing Stock Just Got a New ‘Buy’ Rating. Why It’s Nothing to Get Excited About.

    Although it looks as if the aerospace company has picked up a new backer on Wall Street, it hasn't.