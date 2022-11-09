U.S. markets open in 1 minute

Citeline and EMIS Partner to Expand Clinical Trial Access in the UK

Citeline
·2 min read
Citeline
Citeline

New alliance will boost access to clinical trials for thousands of individuals in the UK through their clinicians

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMIS, the leading provider of healthcare software, information technology and related services in the UK, and Citeline Connect, the most comprehensive solution for clinical trial engagement and recruitment, today announced a strategic partnership to make clinical trials more accessible to patient populations throughout the UK.

This relationship will allow EMIS to better serve its communities by providing direct, immediate opportunities for eligible patients to participate in clinical trials. EMIS Group’s Recruit product will notify clinicians when new opportunities arise for their patients to consider and enroll in clinical trials as a care option. EMIS Recruit uses advanced analytics and algorithms powered by EMIS-X to identify eligible patients.

“We are excited at this tremendous opportunity to open clinical research opportunities to patients throughout the UK and support clinical trial diversity efforts,” said Suzy Foster, CEO of EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. “This innovative collaboration between EMIS Group and Citeline Connect has potential to change patients’ lives and advance healthcare.”

Citeline Connect is a comprehensive platform and marketplace that powers smarter, simpler patient referrals for clinical trials with HIPAA, GDPR-compliant technology. It enables clinical trial sponsors to securely share recruitment opportunities with a vetted network of patient recruitment companies, healthcare organizations, and patient advocacy groups. Citeline Connect bridges the gap between Citeline-coordinated clinical trials in search of patients and healthcare organizations with patients looking for promising potential solutions for the management of their conditions.

“EMIS’s infrastructure underpins most of the UK health system, and their reach into healthcare professionals and patients throughout the UK is unmatched,” says Ashley Schwalje, Head of Commercialization at Citeline Connect. “Speaking on behalf of the entire leadership team at Citeline, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome EMIS into the Citeline Connect community.”

About EMIS

EMIS is the UK leader in connected healthcare software and systems. Its solutions are widely used across every major UK healthcare setting. EMIS’s aim is to be the leading provider of innovative healthcare technology that improves people’s lives. This helps healthcare professionals to deliver better, more efficient healthcare, supporting longer and healthier lives.

EMIS has two core business segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise.

About Citeline Connect

Citeline Connect is the most comprehensive solution for clinical trial engagement and recruitment. This solution revolutionizes how patients find and enroll in clinical research across the globe by combining the power of data-driven technology with the reach of proprietary HCP networks and 85+ pre-vetted partners from an industry-first patient referral collective. For more information, visit CitelineConnect.com.

Media Contacts

EMIS Group
emis@weareic.com

Citeline PR
citelineuk@diffusionpr.com 


