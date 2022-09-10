U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,297.21
    +1,895.08 (+9.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

CITGO HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES THE EXPIRATION AND FINAL RESULTS OF OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $286.231 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 9.25% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024

·4 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Holding, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the "Offer") for cash up to $286.231 million in aggregate principal amount (the "Excess Cash Flow Offer Amount") of its 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") at a purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the settlement date, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 11, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase").

CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation)
CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation)

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 9, 2022 (the "Expiration Time"). As of the Expiration Time, $12.282 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time.

Because the aggregate principal amount for all Notes tendered in the Offer did not exceed the Excess Cash Flow Offer Amount of $286.231 million, the Company will purchase $12.282 million aggregate principal amount of Notes pursuant to the Offer.  Payment for such accepted Notes will be made on September 16, 2022. After giving effect to the purchase of the tendered and accepted Notes, approximately $1.358 billion in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

The Notes are governed by an indenture, dated as of August 1, 2019 (the "Indenture"), by and among the Company, the Guarantors party thereto and TMI Trust Company, as trustee (the "Trustee"). Under the terms of the Indenture, the Company is obligated to offer to purchase for cash an aggregate principal amount of up to the Excess Cash Flow Offer Amount of its outstanding Notes at the price described above. The Offer was made to satisfy this requirement.

The Excess Cash Flow Offer Amount is equal to 50% of the Excess Cash Flow (as defined in the Indenture) of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries for the Excess Cash Flow Period (as defined in the Indenture), minus the mandatory prepayment offer amount under the excess cash flow offer provisions of the Term Loan Facility (as defined in the Indenture). In this regard, the Company made a concurrent offer of prepayment equal to approximately $482.673 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan Facility, of which $216 million was accepted. The Offer and the concurrent offer under the Term Loan Facility were not conditioned on one another.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About CITGO Holding, Inc.

CITGO Holding, Inc. ("CITGO Holding" or the "Company") is the direct parent of CITGO Petroleum Corporation ("CITGO").  CITGO Holding is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PDV Holding, Inc. ("PDV Holding"), a Delaware corporation and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. ("PDVSA" or "ultimate parent"), which is a Venezuelan corporation 100% owned and controlled by the Government of Venezuela.

CITGO manufactures or refines and markets transportation fuels as well as petrochemicals, other industrial products and lubricants. We own and operate three large-scale, highly complex petroleum refineries with a total rated crude oil refining capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels per day, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Corpus Christi, Texas and Lemont, Illinois. Our refining operations are supported by an extensive distribution network, which provides reliable access to our refined product end-markets.  We own 35 active refined product terminals with a total storage capacity of 18.3 million barrels and have equity ownership of an additional 3.5 million barrels of refined product storage capacity through our joint ownership of an additional eight terminals, spread across 22 states.  We own or have an equity interest in four additional terminals, consisting of approximately 1 million barrels of refined storage capacity, which are currently inactive or only utilized to store feedstocks used in refining operations. We also have access to more than 140 third-party terminals through exchange, terminaling and similar arrangements.  Our retail network consists of approximately 4,300 independently owned and operated CITGO-branded retail outlets located east of the Rocky Mountains.  We and our predecessors have had a recognized brand presence in the U.S. for over 100 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will," "would," "should," the negative of these terms and similar terms and phrases.  These statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding revenues, costs and expenses, refining and other margins, profitability, cash flows, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, our working capital requirements and other financial and operating items.  These statements also relate to our industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our market position and future operations.  Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.  These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.  Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.  In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially affect our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.  We caution to readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results that are projected, expressed or implied.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citgo-holding-inc-announces-the-expiration-and-final-results-of-offer-to-purchase-up-to-286-231-million-in-aggregate-principal-amount-of-its-9-25-senior-secured-notes-due-2024--301621521.html

SOURCE CITGO Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $AMD performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Why Tilray Brands Stock Rose Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) hasn't been a great stock for shareholders over the last year, with shares down more than 70%. Part of the reason for that has been the lack of progress toward legalizing cannabis in the U.S. But Tilray has established a presence south of the Canadian border and has profitable beer and spirits businesses there. An expansion of one of those businesses had investors pushing Tilray stock 4.6% higher as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are rising 8.7% higher at 10:13 a.m. ET on Friday following CEO Adam Aron thanking the movie theater operator's shareholders for their support as rival Cineworld (OTC: CNNW.F) filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. It's been expected for some time that the Regal theater owner would eventually file, as the industry is still racked by low attendance, but Aron assured investors AMC is in a "very, very different situation." Although both theater operators have over $5 billion in debt, Aron maintains it was because of investors who rallied behind the stock over the past year that AMC doesn't find itself in a similar position.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Crushed the Market on Friday

    CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was one of the more lucrative cybersecurity stocks to own on the last trading day of the week. Said note was authored by Cantor Fitzgerald's Jonathan Ruykhaver, who initiated coverage on four cybersecurity stocks after market hours on Thursday. Of the four, CrowdStrike saw the biggest price pop today.

  • Is Trending Stock AT&T Inc. (T) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • BofA Thinks These 7 Chip Stocks Can Weather Current Market Downturn

    Wall Street firm BofA Securities on Friday identified seven semiconductor stocks that it believes can withstand the current market downturn.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Jeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play

    Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the billionaire investor had incr

  • Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were up 7.4% as of 2:02 p.m. ET on Friday following management's comments at the Roblox Developers Conference. Worries over Roblox's decelerating growth in revenue and bookings has weighed on a stock that has shed more than half its value year to date. Roblox's user base has more than doubled over the last three years, but average spending per user on virtual currency (Robux) continues to trend down.

  • 10 Companies Raise Their Juicy Dividends Like Crazy

    What's better than a big fat S&P 500 dividend? One that's rising fast. And there's a surprising number of S&P 500 stocks doing it.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.