HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation (the "Company") today announced that the Company has repaid in full the approximately $1.056 billion aggregate principal amount of indebtedness outstanding under the Company's Senior Secured Term Loan B due March 2024. The repayment was funded through cash on hand.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citgo-petroleum-announces-full-repayment-of-term-loan-301708659.html

SOURCE CITGO Corporation