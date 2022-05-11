U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.08
    +17.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,369.17
    +208.43 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,667.09
    -70.58 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.01
    +11.22 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.81
    +5.05 (+5.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +9.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.36 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2350
    -0.1950 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,294.07
    +111.55 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    717.24
    -9.45 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.68
    +93.46 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Citi backs Crowdz, a Pipe competitor that just raised $10M for its blockchain-powered invoice financing marketplace

Mary Ann Azevedo
·7 min read

Recurring revenue as an asset class is a relatively new concept, and made more popular by startups such as Pipe, which has built a marketplace connecting investors to companies with businesses that have predictable, recurring revenues.

While Pipe has gone on to so far raise over $300 million and was valued at $2 billion last year, another player has quietly been building a company in the same space with a laser focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in global supply chains. That player, Crowdz, recently secured $10 million in a financing co-led by Citi and Dutch growth equity firm Global Cleantech Capital, with participation from Bold Capital Partners, TFX Ventures and Augment Ventures.

Put simply, Crowdz started out by giving small and medium-sized businesses a way to sell invoices for financing to funders. Now, the company aims to help companies with recurring revenue access to upfront capital that they need without having to dilute their equity by taking venture dollars or take on loans. Specifically, its latest offering is designed to serve subscription, membership, and SaaS (software-as-a-service) service companies. For its part, Pipe came out of the gate with the same SaaS focus but has since expanded to working with non-SaaS companies as well.

Payson Johnston and Steven Lee started Crowdz in 2014 after working as B2B supply-chain senior managers for global processes at Cisco. That experience led the pair to start Crowdz, and they bootstrapped the company for its first five years. In 2019, Barclays Bank and Bold Capital Partners co-led a $5.5 million Series A funding round for Crowdz. To date, the startup has raised a total of $25.5 million.

“A major challenge when running a business is getting enough funds to cover operating costs, especially in the early stages,” Johnston said. “While revenue you generate from the sale of products and services can pay for some expenses, it may not be enough to cover costs that need lump-sum working capital -- for example, opening a new store, marketing new products, or buying expensive equipment. We are focused on how we can help the SMEs improve their cash flow so they can thrive. That's really a main driver for us.”

With this latest investment, Crowdz and Citi plan to collaborate based on that goal of giving SMEs “rapid and efficient access to the working capital needed to keep their businesses running." Crowdz claims to be the only non-bank fintech that is offering both invoice-based and recurring revenue financing.

Over time, Crowdz has financed $55 million in receivables by funding over 20,000 invoices. In other words, it has provided more than $55 million in working capital for SMEs. The company has loaded about $2.2 billion of receivables on its platform, and its goal is help more than 25,000 SMEs by financing over $1 billion in receivables by next year. It recently signed a signficant deal with Facebook to finance up to $100 million worth of invoices for minority and diverse-owned businesses throughout the United States. Crowdz makes money by taking a basis point from dollars funded. With its new recurring revenue offering, it is starting to look at subscription models.

So while Campbell, California-based Crowdz operates a marketplace – as Pipe does – the startup says it goes beyond connecting SMEs with investors. It also integrates with SMEs’ accounting, payment processing, and banking systems with the goal of allowing SMEs “to get paid early at competitive rates.” By offering invoice and recurring revenue financing, Crowdz says it wants to help SMEs have a greater shot at success by opening up access to capital.

“We both service the SMEs by being able to buy receivables, invoices and SaaS contracts through our marketplace, which brings other funders together,” said Johnston, who serves as the company’s CEO. “Or, we can white label it out with organizations like Citi, Meta and the city of Detroit. Our big thing now is signing these channel agreements that we are going to expand very rapidly."

The company’s strategy is currently focused on that white label offering, which today generates about 80% of its revenue, Johnston told TechCrunch.

“We’re not trying to go directly to SMEs – we're really going through enterprises and financial institutions,” Johnston said.

But perhaps what is most unique about what Crowdz is doing is that it was built on ethereum since 2017.

“We are a tech play underneath,” Johnston explains. The startup has filed 10 patents so far and Johnston and Lee say data science is at the heart of everything the company does.

For example, Crowdz has developed what the startup describes as “proprietary” risk scoring that gives banks, financial institutions and DeFi lenders “access to attractive risk-adjusted, diversified returns, while helping to plug the SME finance gap.”

“Right now the way banks and other financial institutions risk rate companies is they look at their financial statements, their cash flow, balance, cash flow statements, and profit and loss. They may use nine months of historical data to try to predict future behavior,” Lee told TechCrunch. “Through the use of these micro-transactions called invoices, we’re able to incorporate that data and be able to predict the financial health of a company almost real time.”

The company’s latest financing is part of an ongoing $200 million investment from Citi into technology creating social impact, and was led by its Spread Products Investment Technologies (SPRINT) team, the strategic investing arm of the bank’s Global Spread Products division. It follows Crowdz' recent partnership with Meta to power the social media giant’s SME financing program.

Katya Chupryna, Citi, Head of SPRINT, told TechCrunch via email that her team set out initially looking for a company focusing on SaaS receivables space.

Its thesis, she added, was that the uniformity and reliability of enterprise SaaS fees would make such cash flows attractive targets for asset-backed financing and, eventually, securitization – essentially creating a new asset class.

“We quickly found that most incumbents focusing solely on the financing of SaaS receivables lacked reliable data and market traction to sufficiently validate their business models,” Chupryna said. “Crowdz, however, had an established invoice receivables marketplace product and a stress-tested risk scoring methodology, two key elements that gave us confidence in their ability to expand to recurring revenue financing.”

She said Citi saw an opportunity to build “accretive” relationships between the startup and the financial institution’s existing portfolio companies, “many of whom could greatly benefit from reliable access to non-dilutive working capital.”

Chupryna believes Crowdz product offerings are both multifaceted and flexible and applicable to a wide range of disparate business areas.

“When we analyze potential investment opportunities, we lean towards companies that can solve multiple pain points and create opportunities for multiple Citi businesses, effectively widening and diversifying our strategic commercialization plan with the company,” she said. “In other words, SPRINT is looking for long-term partners with whom we can commercialize various undertakings.”

For his part, co-founder Lee said he grew up in a “pretty rough part of L.A.” and has “always been viewed as an underdog.” He joined the U.S. Army, and is a combat veteran – an experience that left him disabled.

“Truly for me, Crowdz is an underdog story, because we want to help out the small and medium-sized businesses and put them on a level playing field with the bigger guys,” he told TechCrunch. “My dad himself owned a laundromat so I know how much he struggled as a small business owner. I continue to live this underdog story and the fact that our company is really focused on small and medium businesses is extremely compelling and inspirational for me.”

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Returns On Capital At Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Paint A Concerning Picture

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • These 2 Former High-Flying Stocks Are Falling With the Market Wednesday Morning

    The stock market has been falling steadily for weeks, and Wednesday morning didn't bring immediate relief. News that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April with core figures climbing at a faster pace led to a reversal in futures markets. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 20 points to 3,976, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down 114 points to 12,235.

  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) drops to US$1.1b and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$77k

    Insiders who bought US$374k worth of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) stock at an average buy price of...

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn higher after inflation comes in hotter-than-expected

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as investors digested a key report on the state of inflation in the U.S., which came in hotter-than-expected across most major metrics.

  • Coinbase stock slides after disappointing first-quarter revenue

    Coinbase shares are moving downward after beating on earnings but missing on revenue and monthly transacting users for its first quarter.

  • 10 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend achievers to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022. Dividend achievers are companies that have consistently raised their dividend payouts for at least 10 years. While it may not be as robust a dividend […]

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Further weakness as Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) drops 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 12%

    One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely...

  • Here's 1 Reason Not to Buy Chipotle Stock

    Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) pioneered the fast-casual food category, serving customers quality Tex-Mex items made from responsibly-sourced ingredients. Chipotle is a high-quality business ... Taking a look at Chipotle's historical financials gives us a sense of just how successful the company has been.

  • Bargain Hunting? These REITs Are on Sale

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has cooled off considerably this year. Shares of the average REIT ended April down more than 8% on the year, weighed down by higher interest rates and the overall sell-off in the stock market. Shares of Stag Industrial have tumbled more than 28% this year.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces Board Approval for Share Repurchase Program and Provides Operational Update

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or "the Company"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that the Company has received approval from its Board of Directors to commence a normal course issuer bid (a "Bid") and intends to submit a notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX" or the "Exchange") for the Bid to purchase up to approximately 10.6 million ordinary shares