Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,567.16
    -2.62 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,127.43
    -77.01 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,225.29
    +39.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.83
    -25.19 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.37
    -0.67 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.30
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    -0.40 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    -0.1170 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1950
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,721.73
    +1,947.52 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.88
    +31.33 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.84
    -23.12 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,775.82
    -455.45 (-1.37%)
     

Citi, LuminArx Discuss Asset-Based Lending Partnership

Gillian Tan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is in advanced talks to partner with LuminArx Capital Management on a new asset-based lending strategy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The New York-based bank’s markets division is negotiating a structure in which Citigroup may obtain a minority stake in LuminArx over time, said one of the people, who along with the others requested anonymity discussing confidential information. A deal has not been agreed to but if one is reached, it could be announced in coming weeks, the person said.

The initiative is a separate to its pursuit of a direct lending partner to complement the bank’s existing broadly syndicated leveraged finance business, one of the people said.

Read more: Citi in Talks to Start New Private Credit Strategy by Early 2024

The discussions are the latest in a series of bank efforts to gain a foothold in the booming private lending markets, which can include bespoke financing agreements tied to a company’s assets. The Citigroup partnership will help originate and provide back-leverage on asset-backed debt, the person added.

LuminArx is led by co-founders Gideon Berger and Min Htoo, both alumni of Blackstone Inc.

Representatives for Citi and LuminArx declined to comment.

Read more: KKR Says Asset-Based Debt Among Top Private Credit Opportunities

--With assistance from Katherine Burton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement