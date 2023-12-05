Citi, LuminArx Discuss Asset-Based Lending Partnership

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is in advanced talks to partner with LuminArx Capital Management on a new asset-based lending strategy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based bank’s markets division is negotiating a structure in which Citigroup may obtain a minority stake in LuminArx over time, said one of the people, who along with the others requested anonymity discussing confidential information. A deal has not been agreed to but if one is reached, it could be announced in coming weeks, the person said.

The initiative is a separate to its pursuit of a direct lending partner to complement the bank’s existing broadly syndicated leveraged finance business, one of the people said.

The discussions are the latest in a series of bank efforts to gain a foothold in the booming private lending markets, which can include bespoke financing agreements tied to a company’s assets. The Citigroup partnership will help originate and provide back-leverage on asset-backed debt, the person added.

LuminArx is led by co-founders Gideon Berger and Min Htoo, both alumni of Blackstone Inc.

Representatives for Citi and LuminArx declined to comment.

--With assistance from Katherine Burton.

