Citi poaches back banker who had quit to join JPM, sources say

By Shankar Ramakrishnan

April 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup has rehired an investment banker who had quit to work for JPMorgan Chase even before he started work there, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Arvind Vashistha was on gardening leave after leaving his job at Citi in early February to join JPM as its Southeast Asia head of equity capital markets (ECM). But over the last week he decided not to take up the position, the sources said.

The sources said he is rejoining Citi in his old position of head of ECM for India. He is set to restart in May.

JPM and Citi declined to comment.

The decision to rejoin Citi came after JPM saw the departures of several senior bankers in recent months, which led to a reorganization of the leadership in its global banking division, said the sources.

In late February, Citi hired Viswas Raghavan as head of banking from JPM, where he had been head of global investment banking.

And in early April, JPM appointed Kevin Foley as global head of capital markets, overseeing debt and equity capital markets, and announced the departure of Achintya Mangla, global head of ECM. Vashistha in his new role at JPM was set to report to Mangla. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and David Holmes)