U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    -19.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,072.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,580.50
    -74.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.30
    -14.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6190
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,497.10
    +2,320.23 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.59
    +47.22 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,544.06
    -278.06 (-1.00%)
     

Citi promotes Jiang and Li to Asia industrials banking co-heads - memo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed David Jiang and Lei Li as co-head of industrials investment banking for Asia, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Jiang has been with Citi for three years while Li has worked at the bank since 2014, the memo said.

The Hong Kong-based duo replace David Biller, who was recently appointed to be the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory co-head of industrials for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Japan for the global bank.

As part of the changes, Li will eventually move out of her role as head of China mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the memo added.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Surges 475 Points After Market Sell-Off; Apple, Microsoft Bounce

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 250 points Tuesday, as the stock market looked to bounce after Monday's sell-off.

  • New Zealand Raises Rates to Tame Inflation With More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years and signaled further increases will likely be needed to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Adrian Orr, lifted t

  • Hong Kong property agencies suing Evergrande to recover commissions

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Two Hong Kong property agencies are suing heavily indebted China Evergrande Group over unpaid commissions, according to a court filing and media reports, piling pressure on the developer as it scrambles to raise funds and avert a collapse. Centaline filed a suit against Evergrande in September to recover HK$3.1 million ($398,196) in overdue commissions, a court filing showed, while the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Midland Holdings is claiming unpaid commission of HK$43.45 million for two developments in Hong Kong.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix

    Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian bought calls in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) after seeing other traders pile into the names, he said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." As soon as the markets opened Tuesday, Najarian noticed many of the big tech stocks were getting bought up. Nvidia caught his eye after noticing high volume in short-dated call options. People were buying the $202 and $205 strikes, Najarian noted, adding that these weren't call spreads,

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.