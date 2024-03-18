Poland’s LPP Bounces Back From Hindenburg’s Russia Claims

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in one of eastern Europe’s biggest fashion retailers rebounded from a record slide triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report about the Polish company’s alleged activities in Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

LPP SA gained as much as 36% in Warsaw on Monday and closed 21% higher after Friday’s slump wiped out $3 billion in shareholder value. Management comments helped allay concerns about reputation and transparency risks, the company raised guidance and said it’s considering a share buyback.

Still, the shares are about 23% below levels from before Hindenburg’s report, which revealed that clothes “identical” to those offered by LPP were still sold in Russia. The short-seller, which carries out investigations into companies and seeks to make money when their findings depress the stock price, said the Polish retailer’s withdrawal from its biggest foreign market after the invasion of Ukraine was a “sham.”

LPP explained that as part of its deal to divest its Russian operations, made several months after the war began in 2022, it has continued to supply clothes to agents that sold the merchandise in Russia. During Monday’s conference call for analysts, investors and reporters — which attracted more than 1,000 participants — executives vowed to terminate such sales before the current fiscal year ends on Jan. 31, 2025.

“It seems Friday’s plunge went too far and now shares should continue to rebound,” said Tomasz Sokołowski, an analyst at Santander Bank Polska SA. He said LPP had dispelled concern that the company was still making profits in Russia and that Hindenburg’s report would affect margins.

The short-seller’s claims particularly stung LPP, which has a leading ESG score among companies listed in Warsaw. Strong public pressure and the risk of shopper boycotts quickly pushed Polish firms to exit Russia in 2022.

Story continues

Chinese Barcodes

Hindenburg Research said in a post on social media platform X that its main takeaway from Monday’s conference call was that LPP’s claims that it had “completely suspended the transport of goods to Russia” was “a lie.” It also said the company offered no explanation for why the barcodes in Russia were modified to have Chinese country-code prefixes.

“We find out now that years later, only following our report, that LPP goods are still making their way into Russia through ‘trade agent’ entities linked to key LPP insiders,” the short-seller said on Monday. “And that this is part of a newly revealed 4-year transition period.”

Despite the ongoing controversy, LPP’s share price “represents attractive value based on broader business fundamentals,” said Citigroup Inc. analyst Rafal Wiatr, raising his recommendation to buy from hold. Before the move, Citi was one of just three brokers that didn’t have an accumulate rating from the 17 analysts covering the stock.

LPP raised its sales guidance for 2024 to 21 billion zloty ($5.3 billion) from 20 billion zloty, seeing strong performance of its cheaper Sinsay brand. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Marek Piechocki told the call that the company can double its size over the next three years.

Sales to companies re-selling clothes in Russia amounted to 6.8% of LPP’s revenues in 2023, compared with the 19.2% of sales it gained from Russia before selling its operations in June 2022, LPP said.

Janusz Pieta, an analyst at MBank SA, noted that sales to agents were only expected to contribute about 3% to this year’s revenues, which eliminates “the biggest risk to forecasts.” He said that the “potential reputation effect should be rather short-term and won’t weigh much on earnings.”

After Friday’s plummet, the fashion retailer traded at a 35% to 45% discount compared with peers such as Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB and Next plc, while the short-seller’s report may translate into a 15% reduction in LPP’s fundamentals, Trigon Dom Maklerski analyst Grzegorz Kujawski said.

The broker said that LPP remains the “perfect proxy” for the expected rebound of consumer sentiment across eastern Europe.

--With assistance from James Cone, Maciej Martewicz and Piotr Bujnicki.

(Updates with closing prices and new chart, from the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.