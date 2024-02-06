Citi Says US Tech Stocks Face Risk of Big Selloff on Positioning
(Bloomberg) -- Investor positioning in US technology stocks is so bullish that any selloff could trigger a wider rout, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Tightens Some Trading Restrictions for Domestic and Offshore Investors
Xi to Discuss China Stocks With Regulators as Rescue Bets Build
Eastern Europe’s Richest Woman Pivots $43 Billion Empire West
Wagers on declines in tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures have been completely erased, leaving investors overwhelmingly expecting further gains. “The large consensus positioning is a risk that could amplify a turn in the market,” strategists led by Chris Montagu wrote in a note dated Feb. 5.
US stocks have rallied this year, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high for the first time since 2022, on optimism around a stronger-than-expected economy. Upbeat fourth-quarter earnings from tech mega-caps have also lifted sentiment.
Still, investors are turning more cautious after signals from policymakers that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as early as March. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic said on Monday he doesn’t expect monetary easing to begin until mid-year.
Read more: Goldman Sachs’ Rubner Says US Stock Market ‘Could Go Down a Lot’
Bullish trends in S&P 500 futures stalled last week, although positioning remains net-long, Montagu said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Brutal Crime Crackdown Is Emboldening Leaders Across Latin America
Mano dura de El Salvador contra el crimen seduce a América Latina
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.