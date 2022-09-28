U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

Citi's Itay Michaeli maintained a sell rating on Tesla shares in a note out on Wednesday. Shares fell more than 2% in pre-market trading.

Tesla's stock has been shrugging off the global economic concerns hammering markets, with shares of the EV maker up more than 20% in the last three months while the S&P 500 dropped nearly 5%.

The relative out-performance reflects optimism around new government legislation that will support the adoption of EVs in 2023 and beyond. Tesla's strong execution in the first two quarters of the year has also improved investor sentiment on the stock, which took a slight hit in August amid a broader market pullback.

Michaeli thinks otherwise, however. Here are the details behind his call:

  • Price Target: $141.33 (reiterated)

  • Rating: Sell (reiterated)

  • Stock price movement assumed: -50%

Michaeli is marking down his third quarter production estimates on Tesla and highlights the potential for a disappointing fourth quarter from Tesla as economic pressures mount.

"We now estimate Q3 deliveries at 369.8k units (398.5k prior) largely reflecting the production ramp at Shanghai. Our estimated Q3 deliveries incorporate strong demand but also some cushion for timing-related production/delivery variances. Given a number of production ramps this quarter and heavy reliance on September volume, there could be greater variance than usual in the Q3 delivery numbers. With production continuing to ramp into Q4, our 2022 deliveries estimate is intact (~1.4 million) since we regard the Q3 delta (vs. our initial estimate) as largely timing related. That said, we view the macro situation (particularly in Europe) as posing some risk to Q4 numbers."

Visitors look at a Tesla model during the 5th China International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan International Expo Center on August 5,2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
Visitors look at a Tesla model during the 5th China International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan International Expo Center on August 5,2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tesla shares continue to be overvalued, Michaeli argues.

"Our view is based on a risk/reward assessment, blending likely EV and AV/software outcomes. We currently believe that future bull case expectations appear too aggressive (Tesla selling ~20mln units by ~2030 & soon achieving L4 RoboTaxi leadership), based on key data points we’re tracking. We are constructive on Tesla’s strong EV position and particularly the company’s improved execution in recent years. However, we are more skeptical on the company’s FSD/AV approach, which we view as a critical input to the overall risk/reward assessment given our positive stance on the AV opportunity as a whole."

Michaeli listed a few factors that may prompt an upgrade on Tesla's stock.

  1. "If we began seeing signs that demand is consistent with the current narrative.

  2. If Tesla’s margin performance (ex. credits) experienced a meaningful and sustainable expansion, then that would be supportive of a lasting competitive advantage.

  3. New product announcements related to Car of the Future (Model Y, etc).

  4. Given the industry’s race for Car of the Future TAMs, the potential of partnering or even being acquired by a large Tech company looking to enter future TAMs that we believe exist in mobility services.

  5. If remaining/recent legal investigations turn out more favorably.

  6. If the impact from the above risks turns out to be greater than we anticipate, the shares could exceed our target price."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 'Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

    Things are bad. But at least ‘you can eat’ one of these assets.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are stepping up efforts to prevent a downward spiral.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Pr

  • Chip Stocks Fall on Report Apple Is Scrapping Boost to iPhone Production

    Shares of Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor fall on a report the tech giant is scrapping plans to increase iPhone production following weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock hasn't had the best 2022. Share performance trailed the wider market through mid-September, thanks partly to a general distaste for tech and growth stocks and partly because of a growth hangover in key areas like PC and video game software. The business has several promising growth avenues ahead, including cloud services and an eventual rebound in areas like gaming.

  • 14 Ailing Companies Are About To Lose An Obscene Amount Of Money

    S&P 500 investors hate companies that lose money right now. So it's wise to know which companies are on the verge of losing obscene amounts so you don't end up holding the bag.

  • Biogen, Eisai stocks soar on Alzheimer's success, lifting rival shares

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Biogen and Eisai soared on Wednesday reflecting the surprise trial success of their experimental Alzheimer's drug, which also lifted the stocks of rival drugmakers Roche and Eli Lilly. Against the odds, Biogen and Eisai on Tuesday said their experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, in a large trial of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • AT&T Is Looking Good After a Few Disastrous Years

    When AT&T updated its corporate strategy, it decided to sell off its entertainment properties, which was a smart move

  • Stocks trending after hours: Goldman Sachs, Lyft, Mind Medicine and more

    Big banks, Mind Medicine, and Lyft are among the top trending stocks on Yahoo Finance on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

  • Is Trending Stock Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Barrick Gold (GOLD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.