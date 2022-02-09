U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.00
    +30.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,530.00
    +188.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.50
    +125.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.50
    +14.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.83
    -2.03 (-8.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4270
    -0.1210 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.31
    -348.82 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.06
    -18.80 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.65
    +41.58 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Citi Selects S&P Global and Oliver Wyman's Climate Credit Analytics for Enhanced Global Climate Stress-Testing and ESG Reporting Initiatives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMC
  • SPGI

S&P Global Market Intelligence and Oliver Wyman's Signature Climate Risk Analytics Models Expands Coverage to More than 1.6 Million Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Oliver Wyman today announced that Citi has selected the S&P Global/Oliver Wyman's Climate Credit Analytics ('CCA') Transition Risk model to support a variety of requirements for the bank in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/S&amp;P Global Market Intelligence)
(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Following an extensive trial and collaboration in 2021, Citi selected CCA after an in-depth assessment, and believes that CCA supports key requirements for the firm's Risk teams and Institutional Clients Group business lines such as Corporate Banking, Research and Markets. A key focus of the agreement will be to support regulatory stress testing of Citi's corporate lending business which is being driven by regulators including the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

"Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time and playing Citi's part in tackling it will require tremendous collaboration. Robust climate data and analytics is critical to our Climate Risk team's mission of measuring and managing Citi's climate risk, and to meeting the growing climate risk management expectations of global banking regulators. The suite of technology driven insights and climate data produced by Citi's collaboration with Oliver Wyman and S&P will provide invaluable tools to better understand and model transition paths of Citi's corporate clients," said Kunal Motiani, Global Lead of the Climate Risk program at Citi.

"As part of Citi's effort to build out a firmwide climate data utility function, our work with the teams at S&P Global Market Intelligence and Oliver Wyman aligns to our needs to build a robust infrastructure to support our Risk and Institutional needs. Quality climate data is one of our core requirements and S&P Global and Oliver Wyman demonstrated they can help us be on the forefront of understanding and incorporating accurate corporate disclosures," said Richard Webley, Head of Citi Global Data Insights.

Launched in 2021, Climate Credit Analytics is a suite of models that helps financial institutions and corporates assess how a transition to a low-carbon economy will impact the creditworthiness of their counterparties and investments. Developed through a collaboration between S&P Global Market Intelligence and Oliver Wyman, CCA includes coverage of more than 1.6 million public and private companies across all non-financial sectors of the global economy, as well as the ability for clients to input proprietary information to expand upon that coverage. Carbon intensive sector specific models, such as airlines, automotive manufacturing, metals & mining, oil & gas and power generation allow for granular analysis that provides unique insights grounded in company-specific attributes.

"Citi is an inspiring leader in their commitment to addressing climate change, as demonstrated in their latest TCFD Report and initial net zero plan, and we look forward to working alongside them and Oliver Wyman to help Citi address climate-related risk implications and achieve their net zero goals," said Whit McGraw, Global Head of Credit & Risk Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"We're thrilled to deepen our work together with Citi on this important topic; climate change is the defining issue of our time and, together with S&P Global, we are committed to helping Citi and the industry manage its implications," said Ilya Khaykin, Partner and Head of Climate Risk for the Americas at Oliver Wyman.

The models build on both S&P Global Market Intelligence and Oliver Wyman's deep legacy in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and climate risk management. CCA translates climate scenarios into scenario-adjusted financials and scores at the company level by combining S&P Global Market Intelligence's advanced Credit Analytics risk models and unique industry-specific datasets with Oliver Wyman's industry-leading climate scenario and stress testing expertise. Climate Credit Analytics enables climate scenario analysis through 2050 by natively incorporating the 2021 scenarios published by the Network for Greening the Financial System as well as evaluating the impact of customized scenarios.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities.

Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

Media Contacts
Amanda Oey
S&P Global Market Intelligence
E. Amanda.Oey@spglobal.com

Susannah Gullette
Citi
E. susannah.gullette@citi.com

Jung Kim
Oliver Wyman
E. Jung.Kim@oliverwyman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citi-selects-sp-global-and-oliver-wymans-climate-credit-analytics-for-enhanced-global-climate-stress-testing-and-esg-reporting-initiatives-301478100.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Bracing for a stock market that's going 'a whole lot of nowhere': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher as earnings roll in

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Cathie Wood Is Sticking to ARK’s Supergrowth Stocks—and Avoiding the FAANGs

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Bitcoin at $10,000? Here’s How It Could Happen.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for February

    Whether you're looking for growth or big dividends, the healthcare sector's got deals galore.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.