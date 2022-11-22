Citi Singapore and NUS Business School Redesign Transaction Banking Course to mark 10 Years of Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs of the future economy, Citi Singapore's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Business School today announced the revamp of its 13-week transaction banking course starting January 2023.

Deven Somaya, Head of TTS for Singapore and ASEAN (Interim), said, "The world of payments is moving to an age of real time even in the cross-border space. Coupled with the evolution of emerging technologies and digital assets which is driving companies to re-think their payments and collections ecosystem and the growing importance of sustainable finance solutions, we feel it is opportune to redesign the course on the back of these lasting disruptive trends that are shaping the future economy. With the skills acquired in this course, we are confident that students will walk away better equipped to thrive in the financial sector when they start work."

The revamped elective module teaches undergraduates advanced topics in payments, liquidity management and trade. It covers contemporary content such as the evolving transaction banking landscape; the impact of emerging technologies and digital assets on payments and liquidity; and how Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations and digitization are impacting trade finance.

The Citi-NUS Business School transaction banking course was introduced in January 2013 to meet the demand for transaction bankers in Singapore. This was when global multinational and Asian corporations increasingly established their regional headquarters in the country and deepened their presence in the region. To date, more than 1,000 students have taken the course, with an average of 50 students per semester intake.

Ted Teo, Adjunct Assistant Professor at NUS Business School, said, "The Transaction Banking module provides students with a foundational knowledge of the international payment systems, the latest developments in the global payment infrastructure and their interplay with the fintech ecosystem. Students learn how trade services and finance mitigate risks and free up working capital in global trades. With this fundamental knowledge, students will be able to appreciate the complexity of managing liquidity and risks in corporate treasury. The partnership with Citi TTS is invaluable in keeping the module up-to-date with the latest trends, technology and solutions in transaction banking."

Vanessa Tan, who took the transaction banking course as an undergraduate at NUS and joined Citi TTS in 2020 as a Management Analyst, said, "The TTS-NUS Transaction Banking course provided me with a deep understanding of the objectives of corporate treasury management and the value of transaction banking to corporations. Beyond the conventional tools available for corporate treasurers, the course also introduced us to new-age themes and demonstrated how fintech and digital innovations have emerged over the years to address market gaps in the transaction banking space. Such concepts taught in the course, as well as valuable insights shared by the guest speakers, primed me for my role as a TTS Analyst and allowed me to navigate the ever-changing landscape in my career."

The transaction banking module is an elective conducted every semester at NUS Business School and targeted at penultimate and final-year undergraduates. Students are graded based on class participation, test performance, and the quality of their group projects. The elective gives students a preview of the transaction banking profession and prepares them for an internship or a career in transaction banking, corporate banking, commercial banking and the fintech industry.

