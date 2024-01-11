Citi Trading Veteran Bakunowicz Exits After 30 Years Amid Revamp

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s head of local markets foreign exchange trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa is leaving after three decades as part of the firm’s sweeping restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.

Paul Bakunowicz joined Citigroup in 1994 and was based in London, according to his LinkedIn profile. A representative for Citigroup declined to comment and Bakunowicz didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Citigroup’s currency-trading division has snagged the No. 1 market-share ranking from Coalition Greenwich for 10 straight years. Last month the bank named Patrick Green to lead its foreign exchange options business globally as the currency trading division’s new head, Flavio Figueiredo, continues to fill out his top ranks.

A slew of senior executives have exited the bank in recent months as part of the Wall Street giant’s overhaul under Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser. With the revamp, Citigroup eliminated the three regional chiefs who oversaw operations in about 160 countries around the world.

The company has said it will record $780 million in restructuring charges for the fourth quarter, which were largely tied to severance payments and other non-cash asset impairments.

Read more: Citi CEO Fraser Starts Year of Cuts as ‘Rubber Hits the Road’

