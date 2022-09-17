Citibank Singapore Launches Citi Plus®

The bank's first holistic digital wealth proposition in Singapore targets the emerging affluent

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citibank launched Citi Plus®, an all-in-one digital wealth solution, in Singapore today. Catered mainly to the growing emerging affluent population here, Citi Plus is a holistic wealth proposition delivered through the Citi Mobile® App.

This is the global bank's first digital-only offering in Singapore, and is an extension of its Win in Wealth strategy.

Citi Plus offers a whole suite of digital banking tools designed to help customers save, spend, invest, get insured and build their wealth-related literacy. These tools include a Citi Interest Booster Account offering customers up to 2.8% interest per annum (p.a.) if they meet certain criteria, as well as a digital wealth platform specially designed to help customers to manage money, build wealth and achieve financial goals.

Brendan Carney, Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Singapore Limited, said: "This is our holistic digital wealth starter kit for the emerging affluent. Over 80% of our customers are already using our mobile app each month, so Citi Plus is a natural extension of our strategy to introduce wealth management to a younger and more digitally savvy clientele. What differentiates us is we offer the potential of banking with a global firm who can assist our customers seamlessly across various stages of their wealth journey."

Ashmita Acharya, Citibank Singapore Retail Banking Head, added: "There is fast-rising demand for an engaging digital banking experience with tools to help with wealth management and investing, especially among those who grew up with messaging apps and social media. Thus, Citi Plus aims to help these individuals begin their wealth journey while providing a potential channel if they aspire to grow their wealth and progress to be Citigold clients."

Citibank Singapore has been pivoting to a mobile-led model for transactional banking in recent years to enhance customer convenience. The bank's customers can do almost 100% of all financial transactions on the mobile app, and less than 1% of all transactions takes place at physical branches.

From today, one can sign up for Citi Plus at: https://www.citibank.com.sg/citiplus.

A launch event, headlined by well-known personalities Benjamin Kheng, Xiao Ming and Rishi Budhrani, will be held at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza today, featuring interactive games and an experience lounge. This will be accompanied by a "Get Ahead With The Bank That Knows Wealth" brand campaign which will run on digital, social media and out-of-home platforms.

Key features of Citi Plus include:

1. Elevate (Digital Wealth Platform): Financial wellness modules specially designed to educate customers and guide their thinking in making decisions about managing money, building wealth and achieving financial goals. These engaging modules enhance wealth inclusion, allow clients to build healthy financial habits and achieve targets responsibly.

Wealth Smart: A financial literacy guide featuring easy-to-follow courses and quizzes, with bite-sized content that helps customers level-up and approach investments with greater confidence.





Wealth Digest: A series of wealth-related articles, videos and insights which is updated continually to help customers make informed financial decisions.





Money Goal: A personal financial goal-tracking tool that helps customers define financial objectives and track their progress towards these targets.

2. Save (Citi Interest Booster Account): Customers can earn up to 2.8% p.a. interest by saving and completing certain missions such as spend, invest, insure, taking a home loan, and even get bonus interest in their birthday month. There will be no minimum account balance fee until 31 December 2023. Refer to the appendix for more details.

3. Spending (Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard®): Earn up to 2% cashback on eligible spending with the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard® and enjoy a suite of offers and privileges that comes with the card.

4. Invest: Customers can conveniently diversify their portfolio through investment funds, stocks and forex. They can start investing in mutual funds from as little as S$100 via the mobile app anytime, anywhere.

5. Insure: Customers can explore various insurance content according to their needs, such as offers, product catalog and educational pro-tips and articles within the mobile app. To help customers get started, they can enjoy bonus interest when they begin with a regular premium insurance policy of minimum annualized premium of S$5000.

