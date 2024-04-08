Cities plan to intervene in rate case: 'Alarming and unreasonable'

Apr. 8—URBANA — A number of municipalities, including Champaign and Urbana, are planning to pool their funds to pay for an attorney to intervene in the Illinois American Water Company's proposed rate increase.

"The main concern is the size of the increase and the impact on consumers," said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. "And this in the context of other utilities, the cost of food increasing, the cost of electricity — everything has risen in price."

A resolution approving the intergovernmental agreement is on the agenda for Urbana City Council's meeting tonight.

According to Illinois American Water's filings with the Illinois Commerce Commission, the company is proposing to increase water and wastewater revenues by about $136.73 million in step one of the increase, which would be effective Jan. 1, 2025.

They would then look to increase revenues by another $15.66 million for a total increase of a little over $152 million, with step two of the increase effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The proposal would increase water rates by about 37 percent over the two steps and increase wastewater rates by nearly 48 percent.

The company has said that its proposed rate increases reflect "$557 million in water and wastewater system investments to be made through 2025 to continue providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable service." This includes $421 for water infrastructure improvements and $136 for sewer infrastructure.

"Infrastructure improvements in or near Champaign include replacing the elevated tank in Sidney, pump improvements at the water treatment plant serving Champaign, filtration improvements at the wastewater treatment facility in Fisher, and replacing aging water and wastewater pipelines in Champaign," said Anna Kubas, senior manager of external affairs and communications. "This list is not fully exhaustive."

She added that if the Illinois Commerce Commission approves their current proposal, the monthly water service bill for a typical residential customer using 3,500 gallons per month with a 5/8-inch meter would increase about $24 per month. The typical residential sewer bill would increase by about $3 per month.

Story continues

The company has said that exact rates will depend on a customer's service area.

Urbana residents use Illinois American Water for water service, Marlin said. The Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District handles their wastewater service. The same is true of Champaign, said Champaign city attorney Thomas Yu.

However, the utility is proposing to shift the cost of wastewater improvements not just to its sewer customers but also its water users, which Yu said is "alarming and unreasonable to city of Champaign residents."

"UCSD already bills city residents for its wastewater services and they have future plans to increase their assessments to support their own infrastructure improvements," he said. "If the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approves IAWC's proposal, then city residents would essentially be double-charged for sanitary sewer services."

Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water, wrote in her testimony to the ICC that the company believes that reallocating "a portion of wastewater revenue requirements to water customers" is in the "long-term best interest of our customers."

"The key driver behind the Company's proposal in this case is affordability," she said. "The other key consideration behind the Company's proposal is the need to invest in communities where investment is needed."

According to Illinois American Water, its January filing was the first step in the ICC's 11-month review process.

The company added that its filing includes a proposal to expand eligibility for the Income-Based Discount program.

"If the company's proposed rates are approved as requested, residential customers up to 300% of federal income poverty level guidelines could be eligible for a discount on their water and/or wastewater services," Kubas said.

Marlin said that while the city understands the need to maintain infrastructure, the proposed amount is still concerning.

"I can't put a dollar figure or amount or percentage on what we hope to see, but we do think this rate increase is too high, this request is too high," she said. "So we want to get as fair an outcome for community as we can."

She added that the city has entered similar agreements regarding past rate cases.

According to Yu, Illinois American Water made a similar proposal to shift wastewater improvement costs to water customers in its 2022 rate case, which the cities also intervened in.

"Ultimately, the ICC denied IAWC's request to shift these costs," Yu said. "The city is working to achieve a similar result in the pending rate case."

Per a memo from Urbana City Administrator Mitten, the total cost of the intervention will not exceed $35,000 unless the agreement is amended. Each community's share of the expense is based on population data from the 2020 census, with Champaign proposed to contribute $20,647.57 and Urbana proposed to give $8,964.07.

The other proposed amounts are as follows:

* Savoy: $2,071.02

* South Beloit: $1,868.06

* St. Joseph: $858.39

* Philo: $321.75

* Sidney: $269.14

Champaign will be the lead agency in the effort, Mitten wrote.

While Marlin expects Urbana's aldermen to vote on the agreement today, Yu said that the document will not require a vote from the Champaign City Council.

"The Champaign Municipal Code authorizes intergovernmental agreements to be signed administratively, without city council approval, if the anticipated cost to the city is less than $35,000, which is the case in this agreement," he said.