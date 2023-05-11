U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

1
Joel Anderson
·13 min read
GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com
GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

The adage about the three most important things in real estate -- location, location, location -- speaks to more than where you live. It's about how you live, too. From the size of your paycheck to how much your groceries will cost, your location plays a big role in your household finances.

In some cases, your home city might provide you with a lot more disposable income to save or invest after paying your bills each month. In other cases, where you live is possibly one of the main reasons why it feels like you're fighting a losing battle with your budget every month.

That's why GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out where residents are getting a deal on the cost of living and where Americans are regularly forced to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

To see the regional differences in how much of the typical paycheck is left over after covering costs, the study took 50 of the most populated U.S. cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, and compared the average salary with the annual cost of necessities such as housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation. We pared the list to 25 cities where the cost to live "comfortably" outpaces the median income of a person residing in a nonfamily situation.

The definition of living "comfortably" can vary, but it generally follows the 50/30/20 rule, meaning half your income goes to necessities, 20% for savings and the remaining 30% for fun, such as vacations and entertainment. In some cities, the area's median income barely covers the cost of necessities, with little - or nothing - left over. In others, it won't even pay the rent.

The results of GOBankingRates' study show how your home city plays a huge role in determining a budget that you can live with. Take a look, starting with the cities that are the most unaffordable on a median income.

espiegle / iStock.com
espiegle / iStock.com

1. Miami, Florida

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,506

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,238

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $38,861

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,010.87

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,818.88

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,106.62

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,115.24

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $55,912

Income left over after necessities: minus-$19,406

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-53.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $111,825

Manjagui / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manjagui / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. New York, New York

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $52,862

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,312

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $39,745

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,358.51

  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,685.47

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,895.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,664.15

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $61,349

Income left over after necessities: minus-$8,487

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-16.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $122,697

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

3. Detroit, Michigan

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $25,140

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,202

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,420

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,326.82

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,003.70

  • Annual utilities cost: $2,917.94

  • Annual transportation cost: $7,545.66

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,215

Income left over after necessities: minus-$6,075

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-24.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,429

laddio1234 / iStock.com
laddio1234 / iStock.com

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $30,974

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,649

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,785

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,741.77

  • Annual utilities cost: $2,839.87

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,607.40

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $35,682

Income left over after necessities: minus-$4,708

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-15.20%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,364

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. El Paso, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $29,241

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,464

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,569

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,438.96

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,536.14

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,158.66

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,889.21

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,592

Income left over after necessities: minus-$2,351

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-8.04%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,184

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images
Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

6. Fresno, California

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $35,978

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,769

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,230

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,418.63

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,656.37

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,303.94

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $36,317

Income left over after necessities: minus-$339

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-0.94%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $72,635

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto
frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Los Angeles, California

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $51,790

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,877

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $34,523

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,891.26

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,304.80

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,048.06

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,995.50

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $51,763

Income left over after necessities: $27

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 0.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $103,526

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,794

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,700

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,399

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,831.45

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,749.11

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,503.48

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,005.21

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $37,489

Income left over after necessities: $1,305

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 3.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,977

ImagineGolf / Getty Images
ImagineGolf / Getty Images

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $39,001

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,784

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,414

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,823.97

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,414.96

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,337.58

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,438.12

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $37,429

Income left over after necessities: $1,572

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 4.03%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,857

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Tucson, Arizona

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $33,633

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,490

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,881

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,569.79

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,135.89

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,233.48

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,088.11

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,908

Income left over after necessities: $1,725

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 5.13%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,816

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $31,942

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,305

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,664

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,487.55

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,554.50

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,132.64

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,999.24

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $29,838

  • Income left over after necessities: $2,104

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 6.59%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,676

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,144

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,658

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,895

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,679.34

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,344.08

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,291.25

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $34,918

Income left over after necessities: $5,226

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 13.02%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,836

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

13. San Antonio, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,198

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,453

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,436

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,416.53

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,514.10

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,087.10

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,202.38

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,656

Income left over after necessities: $5,542

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 14.90%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,312

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,242

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,162

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,941

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,472.60

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,422.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,292.04

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,320.87

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $28,449

Income left over after necessities: $5,793

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.92%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,899

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

15. Baltimore, Maryland

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,989

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,605

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,266

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,663.24

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,106.51

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,490.47

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,264.61

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $34,790

Income left over after necessities: $6,199

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 15.12%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,581

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com
Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

16. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,579

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,487

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,844

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,588.48

  • Annual healthcare cost: $2,930.26

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,161.92

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,783.41

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,308

Income left over after necessities: $6,271

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.69%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,616

17. Arlington, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,688

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,256

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,253.00

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,849.87

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $35,673

Income left over after necessities: $7,495

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,345

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

18. Mesa, Arizona

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,321

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,717

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,604

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,633.34

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,256.25

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,824.48

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $35,715

Income left over after necessities: $7,606

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.56%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,430

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

19. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $44,254

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,766

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,187

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,652.03

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,269.27

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,820.25

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $36,575

Income left over after necessities: $7,679

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.35%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,150

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

20. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,918

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,307

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,686

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,498.77

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,683.02

  • Annual utilities cost: $2,934.21

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,842.66

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $29,645

Income left over after necessities: $8,273

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 21.82%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,289

21. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,490

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,163

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,957

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,547.36

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,796.85

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,109.87

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,796.10

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $28,207

Income left over after necessities: $8,283

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 22.70%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,415

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

22. Phoenix, Arizona

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $$44,828

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,765

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,178

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,637.07

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,311.55

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,989.53

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $36,512

Income left over after necessities: $8,316

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 18.55%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,025

gnagel / Getty Images
gnagel / Getty Images

23. Wichita, Kansas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,123

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $965

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,586

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,551.10

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,778.49

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,366.86

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,402.53

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $25,684

Income left over after necessities: $8,439

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 24.73%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $51,369

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Houston, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,596

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,157

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,492.07

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,139.15

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,036.08

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $34,491

Income left over after necessities: $8,677

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 20.10%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $68,983

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com
Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

25. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,680

  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,258

  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,099

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,625.86

  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,481.06

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,018.78

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,367.42

  • Total annual cost of necessities: $29,592

Income left over after necessities: $9,088

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 23.49%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,185

Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cities where the average salary isn't enough to get by, by looking at 50 of the most populated cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, along these criteria: (1) median non-family income from the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau; (2) average monthly/annual rent from Zillow's February 2023 data; (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were then combined to give each city a (4) total annual necessities cost, which then was subtracted from each city's-family median income to give each city (5) leftover income after necessities. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines a nonfamily household as "a householder living alone (a one-person household) or where the householder shares the home exclusively with people to whom he/she is not related."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By