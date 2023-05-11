Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

The adage about the three most important things in real estate -- location, location, location -- speaks to more than where you live. It's about how you live, too. From the size of your paycheck to how much your groceries will cost, your location plays a big role in your household finances.

In some cases, your home city might provide you with a lot more disposable income to save or invest after paying your bills each month. In other cases, where you live is possibly one of the main reasons why it feels like you're fighting a losing battle with your budget every month.

That's why GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out where residents are getting a deal on the cost of living and where Americans are regularly forced to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

To see the regional differences in how much of the typical paycheck is left over after covering costs, the study took 50 of the most populated U.S. cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, and compared the average salary with the annual cost of necessities such as housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation. We pared the list to 25 cities where the cost to live "comfortably" outpaces the median income of a person residing in a nonfamily situation.

The definition of living "comfortably" can vary, but it generally follows the 50/30/20 rule, meaning half your income goes to necessities, 20% for savings and the remaining 30% for fun, such as vacations and entertainment. In some cities, the area's median income barely covers the cost of necessities, with little - or nothing - left over. In others, it won't even pay the rent.

The results of GOBankingRates' study show how your home city plays a huge role in determining a budget that you can live with. Take a look, starting with the cities that are the most unaffordable on a median income.

espiegle / iStock.com

1. Miami, Florida

Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,506

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,238

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $38,861

Annual grocery cost: $4,010.87

Annual healthcare cost: $3,818.88

Annual utilities cost: $3,106.62

Annual transportation cost: $6,115.24

Total annual cost of necessities: $55,912

Income left over after necessities: minus-$19,406

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-53.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $111,825

Manjagui / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. New York, New York

Median income for a nonfamily household: $52,862

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,312

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $39,745

Annual grocery cost: $4,358.51

Annual healthcare cost: $4,685.47

Annual utilities cost: $4,895.77

Annual transportation cost: $7,664.15

Total annual cost of necessities: $61,349

Income left over after necessities: minus-$8,487

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-16.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $122,697

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

3. Detroit, Michigan

Median income for a nonfamily household: $25,140

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,202

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,420

Annual grocery cost: $3,326.82

Annual healthcare cost: $3,003.70

Annual utilities cost: $2,917.94

Annual transportation cost: $7,545.66

Total annual cost of necessities: $31,215

Income left over after necessities: minus-$6,075

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-24.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,429

laddio1234 / iStock.com

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

Median income for a nonfamily household: $30,974

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,649

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,785

Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

Annual healthcare cost: $3,741.77

Annual utilities cost: $2,839.87

Annual transportation cost: $5,607.40

Total annual cost of necessities: $35,682

Income left over after necessities: minus-$4,708

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-15.20%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,364

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. El Paso, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $29,241

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,464

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,569

Annual grocery cost: $3,438.96

Annual healthcare cost: $3,536.14

Annual utilities cost: $3,158.66

Annual transportation cost: $3,889.21

Total annual cost of necessities: $31,592

Income left over after necessities: minus-$2,351

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-8.04%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,184

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

6. Fresno, California

Median income for a nonfamily household: $35,978

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,769

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,230

Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

Annual healthcare cost: $3,418.63

Annual utilities cost: $3,656.37

Annual transportation cost: $4,303.94

Total annual cost of necessities: $36,317

Income left over after necessities: minus-$339

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-0.94%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $72,635

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Los Angeles, California

Median income for a nonfamily household: $51,790

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,877

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $34,523

Annual grocery cost: $3,891.26

Annual healthcare cost: $3,304.80

Annual utilities cost: $3,048.06

Annual transportation cost: $6,995.50

Total annual cost of necessities: $51,763

Income left over after necessities: $27

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 0.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $103,526

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,794

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,700

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,399

Annual grocery cost: $3,831.45

Annual healthcare cost: $3,749.11

Annual utilities cost: $3,503.48

Annual transportation cost: $6,005.21

Total annual cost of necessities: $37,489

Income left over after necessities: $1,305

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 3.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,977

ImagineGolf / Getty Images

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

Median income for a nonfamily household: $39,001

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,784

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,414

Annual grocery cost: $3,823.97

Annual healthcare cost: $3,414.96

Annual utilities cost: $3,337.58

Annual transportation cost: $5,438.12

Total annual cost of necessities: $37,429

Income left over after necessities: $1,572

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 4.03%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,857

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Tucson, Arizona

Median income for a nonfamily household: $33,633

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,490

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,881

Annual grocery cost: $3,569.79

Annual healthcare cost: $3,135.89

Annual utilities cost: $3,233.48

Annual transportation cost: $4,088.11

Total annual cost of necessities: $31,908

Income left over after necessities: $1,725

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 5.13%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,816

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Memphis, Tennessee

Median income for a nonfamily household: $31,942

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,305

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,664

Annual grocery cost: $3,487.55

Annual healthcare cost: $3,554.50

Annual utilities cost: $3,132.64

Annual transportation cost: $3,999.24

Total annual cost of necessities: $29,838

Income left over after necessities: $2,104

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 6.59%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,676

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,144

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,658

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,895

Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

Annual healthcare cost: $3,679.34

Annual utilities cost: $3,344.08

Annual transportation cost: $4,291.25

Total annual cost of necessities: $34,918

Income left over after necessities: $5,226

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 13.02%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,836

dszc / Getty Images

13. San Antonio, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,198

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,453

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,436

Annual grocery cost: $3,416.53

Annual healthcare cost: $3,514.10

Annual utilities cost: $3,087.10

Annual transportation cost: $4,202.38

Total annual cost of necessities: $31,656

Income left over after necessities: $5,542

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 14.90%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,312

©Shutterstock.com

14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,242

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,162

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,941

Annual grocery cost: $3,472.60

Annual healthcare cost: $3,422.30

Annual utilities cost: $3,292.04

Annual transportation cost: $4,320.87

Total annual cost of necessities: $28,449

Income left over after necessities: $5,793

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.92%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,899

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

15. Baltimore, Maryland

Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,989

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,605

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,266

Annual grocery cost: $3,663.24

Annual healthcare cost: $3,106.51

Annual utilities cost: $3,490.47

Annual transportation cost: $5,264.61

Total annual cost of necessities: $34,790

Income left over after necessities: $6,199

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 15.12%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,581

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

16. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,579

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,487

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,844

Annual grocery cost: $3,588.48

Annual healthcare cost: $2,930.26

Annual utilities cost: $3,161.92

Annual transportation cost: $3,783.41

Total annual cost of necessities: $31,308

Income left over after necessities: $6,271

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.69%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,616

17. Arlington, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,688

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,256

Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98

Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30

Annual utilities cost: $3,253.00

Annual transportation cost: $4,849.87

Total annual cost of necessities: $35,673

Income left over after necessities: $7,495

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,345

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

18. Mesa, Arizona

Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,321

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,717

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,604

Annual grocery cost: $3,633.34

Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60

Annual utilities cost: $3,256.25

Annual transportation cost: $4,824.48

Total annual cost of necessities: $35,715

Income left over after necessities: $7,606

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.56%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,430

©Shutterstock.com

19. Fort Worth, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $44,254

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,766

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,187

Annual grocery cost: $3,652.03

Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30

Annual utilities cost: $3,269.27

Annual transportation cost: $4,820.25

Total annual cost of necessities: $36,575

Income left over after necessities: $7,679

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.35%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,150

traveler1116 / Getty Images

20. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,918

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,307

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,686

Annual grocery cost: $3,498.77

Annual healthcare cost: $3,683.02

Annual utilities cost: $2,934.21

Annual transportation cost: $3,842.66

Total annual cost of necessities: $29,645

Income left over after necessities: $8,273

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 21.82%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,289

21. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,490

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,163

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,957

Annual grocery cost: $3,547.36

Annual healthcare cost: $3,796.85

Annual utilities cost: $3,109.87

Annual transportation cost: $3,796.10

Total annual cost of necessities: $28,207

Income left over after necessities: $8,283

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 22.70%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,415

©Shutterstock.com

22. Phoenix, Arizona

Median income for a nonfamily household: $$44,828

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,765

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,178

Annual grocery cost: $3,637.07

Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60

Annual utilities cost: $3,311.55

Annual transportation cost: $4,989.53

Total annual cost of necessities: $36,512

Income left over after necessities: $8,316

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 18.55%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,025

gnagel / Getty Images

23. Wichita, Kansas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,123

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $965

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,586

Annual grocery cost: $3,551.10

Annual healthcare cost: $3,778.49

Annual utilities cost: $3,366.86

Annual transportation cost: $3,402.53

Total annual cost of necessities: $25,684

Income left over after necessities: $8,439

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 24.73%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $51,369

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Houston, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,596

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,157

Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98

Annual healthcare cost: $3,492.07

Annual utilities cost: $3,139.15

Annual transportation cost: $5,036.08

Total annual cost of necessities: $34,491

Income left over after necessities: $8,677

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 20.10%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $68,983

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

25. Louisville, Kentucky

Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,680

Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,258

Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,099

Annual grocery cost: $3,625.86

Annual healthcare cost: $3,481.06

Annual utilities cost: $3,018.78

Annual transportation cost: $4,367.42

Total annual cost of necessities: $29,592

Income left over after necessities: $9,088

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 23.49%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,185

Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cities where the average salary isn't enough to get by, by looking at 50 of the most populated cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, along these criteria: (1) median non-family income from the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau; (2) average monthly/annual rent from Zillow's February 2023 data; (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were then combined to give each city a (4) total annual necessities cost, which then was subtracted from each city's-family median income to give each city (5) leftover income after necessities. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines a nonfamily household as "a householder living alone (a one-person household) or where the householder shares the home exclusively with people to whom he/she is not related."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By