Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By
The adage about the three most important things in real estate -- location, location, location -- speaks to more than where you live. It's about how you live, too. From the size of your paycheck to how much your groceries will cost, your location plays a big role in your household finances.
In some cases, your home city might provide you with a lot more disposable income to save or invest after paying your bills each month. In other cases, where you live is possibly one of the main reasons why it feels like you're fighting a losing battle with your budget every month.
That's why GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out where residents are getting a deal on the cost of living and where Americans are regularly forced to dig themselves out of a financial hole.
To see the regional differences in how much of the typical paycheck is left over after covering costs, the study took 50 of the most populated U.S. cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, and compared the average salary with the annual cost of necessities such as housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation. We pared the list to 25 cities where the cost to live "comfortably" outpaces the median income of a person residing in a nonfamily situation.
The definition of living "comfortably" can vary, but it generally follows the 50/30/20 rule, meaning half your income goes to necessities, 20% for savings and the remaining 30% for fun, such as vacations and entertainment. In some cities, the area's median income barely covers the cost of necessities, with little - or nothing - left over. In others, it won't even pay the rent.
The results of GOBankingRates' study show how your home city plays a huge role in determining a budget that you can live with. Take a look, starting with the cities that are the most unaffordable on a median income.
1. Miami, Florida
Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,506
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,238
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $38,861
Annual grocery cost: $4,010.87
Annual healthcare cost: $3,818.88
Annual utilities cost: $3,106.62
Annual transportation cost: $6,115.24
Total annual cost of necessities: $55,912
Income left over after necessities: minus-$19,406
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-53.16%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $111,825
2. New York, New York
Median income for a nonfamily household: $52,862
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,312
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $39,745
Annual grocery cost: $4,358.51
Annual healthcare cost: $4,685.47
Annual utilities cost: $4,895.77
Annual transportation cost: $7,664.15
Total annual cost of necessities: $61,349
Income left over after necessities: minus-$8,487
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-16.05%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $122,697
3. Detroit, Michigan
Median income for a nonfamily household: $25,140
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,202
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,420
Annual grocery cost: $3,326.82
Annual healthcare cost: $3,003.70
Annual utilities cost: $2,917.94
Annual transportation cost: $7,545.66
Total annual cost of necessities: $31,215
Income left over after necessities: minus-$6,075
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-24.16%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,429
4. New Orleans, Louisiana
Median income for a nonfamily household: $30,974
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,649
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,785
Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
Annual healthcare cost: $3,741.77
Annual utilities cost: $2,839.87
Annual transportation cost: $5,607.40
Total annual cost of necessities: $35,682
Income left over after necessities: minus-$4,708
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-15.20%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,364
5. El Paso, Texas
Median income for a nonfamily household: $29,241
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,464
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,569
Annual grocery cost: $3,438.96
Annual healthcare cost: $3,536.14
Annual utilities cost: $3,158.66
Annual transportation cost: $3,889.21
Total annual cost of necessities: $31,592
Income left over after necessities: minus-$2,351
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-8.04%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,184
6. Fresno, California
Median income for a nonfamily household: $35,978
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,769
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,230
Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
Annual healthcare cost: $3,418.63
Annual utilities cost: $3,656.37
Annual transportation cost: $4,303.94
Total annual cost of necessities: $36,317
Income left over after necessities: minus-$339
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-0.94%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $72,635
7. Los Angeles, California
Median income for a nonfamily household: $51,790
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,877
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $34,523
Annual grocery cost: $3,891.26
Annual healthcare cost: $3,304.80
Annual utilities cost: $3,048.06
Annual transportation cost: $6,995.50
Total annual cost of necessities: $51,763
Income left over after necessities: $27
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 0.05%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $103,526
8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,794
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,700
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,399
Annual grocery cost: $3,831.45
Annual healthcare cost: $3,749.11
Annual utilities cost: $3,503.48
Annual transportation cost: $6,005.21
Total annual cost of necessities: $37,489
Income left over after necessities: $1,305
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 3.36%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,977
9. Las Vegas, Nevada
Median income for a nonfamily household: $39,001
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,784
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,414
Annual grocery cost: $3,823.97
Annual healthcare cost: $3,414.96
Annual utilities cost: $3,337.58
Annual transportation cost: $5,438.12
Total annual cost of necessities: $37,429
Income left over after necessities: $1,572
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 4.03%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,857
10. Tucson, Arizona
Median income for a nonfamily household: $33,633
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,490
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,881
Annual grocery cost: $3,569.79
Annual healthcare cost: $3,135.89
Annual utilities cost: $3,233.48
Annual transportation cost: $4,088.11
Total annual cost of necessities: $31,908
Income left over after necessities: $1,725
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 5.13%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,816
11. Memphis, Tennessee
Median income for a nonfamily household: $31,942
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,305
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,664
Annual grocery cost: $3,487.55
Annual healthcare cost: $3,554.50
Annual utilities cost: $3,132.64
Annual transportation cost: $3,999.24
Total annual cost of necessities: $29,838
Income left over after necessities: $2,104
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 6.59%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,676
12. Jacksonville, Florida
Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,144
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,658
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,895
Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
Annual healthcare cost: $3,679.34
Annual utilities cost: $3,344.08
Annual transportation cost: $4,291.25
Total annual cost of necessities: $34,918
Income left over after necessities: $5,226
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 13.02%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,836
13. San Antonio, Texas
Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,198
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,453
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,436
Annual grocery cost: $3,416.53
Annual healthcare cost: $3,514.10
Annual utilities cost: $3,087.10
Annual transportation cost: $4,202.38
Total annual cost of necessities: $31,656
Income left over after necessities: $5,542
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 14.90%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,312
14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,242
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,162
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,941
Annual grocery cost: $3,472.60
Annual healthcare cost: $3,422.30
Annual utilities cost: $3,292.04
Annual transportation cost: $4,320.87
Total annual cost of necessities: $28,449
Income left over after necessities: $5,793
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.92%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,899
15. Baltimore, Maryland
Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,989
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,605
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,266
Annual grocery cost: $3,663.24
Annual healthcare cost: $3,106.51
Annual utilities cost: $3,490.47
Annual transportation cost: $5,264.61
Total annual cost of necessities: $34,790
Income left over after necessities: $6,199
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 15.12%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,581
16. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,579
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,487
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,844
Annual grocery cost: $3,588.48
Annual healthcare cost: $2,930.26
Annual utilities cost: $3,161.92
Annual transportation cost: $3,783.41
Total annual cost of necessities: $31,308
Income left over after necessities: $6,271
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.69%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,616
17. Arlington, Texas
Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,688
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,256
Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98
Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30
Annual utilities cost: $3,253.00
Annual transportation cost: $4,849.87
Total annual cost of necessities: $35,673
Income left over after necessities: $7,495
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.36%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,345
18. Mesa, Arizona
Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,321
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,717
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,604
Annual grocery cost: $3,633.34
Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60
Annual utilities cost: $3,256.25
Annual transportation cost: $4,824.48
Total annual cost of necessities: $35,715
Income left over after necessities: $7,606
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.56%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,430
19. Fort Worth, Texas
Median income for a nonfamily household: $44,254
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,766
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,187
Annual grocery cost: $3,652.03
Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30
Annual utilities cost: $3,269.27
Annual transportation cost: $4,820.25
Total annual cost of necessities: $36,575
Income left over after necessities: $7,679
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.35%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,150
20. Indianapolis, Indiana
Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,918
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,307
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,686
Annual grocery cost: $3,498.77
Annual healthcare cost: $3,683.02
Annual utilities cost: $2,934.21
Annual transportation cost: $3,842.66
Total annual cost of necessities: $29,645
Income left over after necessities: $8,273
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 21.82%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,289
21. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,490
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,163
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,957
Annual grocery cost: $3,547.36
Annual healthcare cost: $3,796.85
Annual utilities cost: $3,109.87
Annual transportation cost: $3,796.10
Total annual cost of necessities: $28,207
Income left over after necessities: $8,283
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 22.70%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,415
22. Phoenix, Arizona
Median income for a nonfamily household: $$44,828
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,765
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,178
Annual grocery cost: $3,637.07
Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60
Annual utilities cost: $3,311.55
Annual transportation cost: $4,989.53
Total annual cost of necessities: $36,512
Income left over after necessities: $8,316
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 18.55%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,025
23. Wichita, Kansas
Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,123
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $965
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,586
Annual grocery cost: $3,551.10
Annual healthcare cost: $3,778.49
Annual utilities cost: $3,366.86
Annual transportation cost: $3,402.53
Total annual cost of necessities: $25,684
Income left over after necessities: $8,439
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 24.73%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $51,369
24. Houston, Texas
Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,596
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,157
Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98
Annual healthcare cost: $3,492.07
Annual utilities cost: $3,139.15
Annual transportation cost: $5,036.08
Total annual cost of necessities: $34,491
Income left over after necessities: $8,677
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 20.10%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $68,983
25. Louisville, Kentucky
Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,680
Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,258
Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,099
Annual grocery cost: $3,625.86
Annual healthcare cost: $3,481.06
Annual utilities cost: $3,018.78
Annual transportation cost: $4,367.42
Total annual cost of necessities: $29,592
Income left over after necessities: $9,088
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 23.49%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,185
Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cities where the average salary isn't enough to get by, by looking at 50 of the most populated cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, along these criteria: (1) median non-family income from the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau; (2) average monthly/annual rent from Zillow's February 2023 data; (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were then combined to give each city a (4) total annual necessities cost, which then was subtracted from each city's-family median income to give each city (5) leftover income after necessities. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.
The U.S. Census Bureau defines a nonfamily household as "a householder living alone (a one-person household) or where the householder shares the home exclusively with people to whom he/she is not related."
