Citigroup debuts digital token service for institutional clients

Citigroup, the third largest banking institution in the U.S., announced Monday the launch of Citi Token Services, a blockchain-based cross-border payments solution for institutional clients.

See related article: Standard Chartered’s crypto custody arm Zodia launches in Singapore

Fast facts

The service will use tokenized deposits and smart contracts to provide real-time cross-border settlements and liquidity for institutional clients anywhere in the world and around the clock, Citi said in a press release.

“[The news] is another sign that the big financial institutions continue to embrace blockchain technology,” Singapore-based digital asset services platform Matrixport’s head of research and strategy Markus Thielen said in an email statement. “Undoubtedly, blockchain is seen as a technological improvement to the current financial system.”

Citi Token Services was tested in a piloting program with logistics company Maersk.

The private blockchain technology used for Citi Token Services is owned and managed by Citi itself. The company explained that customers will not need to host a blockchain node to use the service.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is also exploring a blockchain-based deposit token for faster cross-border payments and settlements, according to a Bloomberg report earlier in September.

Citigroup has over 13,000 institutional clients including 90% of global Fortune 500 companies, according to the company website. Overall, it has over 100 million customers across nearly 160 countries.

See related article: Coinbase and Wall Street: The merging worlds of TradFi and crypto