U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,654.49
    +4,043.33 (+9.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Citigroup executive Levkovich dies a month after being hit by car

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tobias Levkovich, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist for Citigroup, speaks during the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's chief U.S. equity strategist, Tobias Levkovich, died on Friday from injuries he suffered after being struck by a car a month ago, the Nassau County Police Department on New York's Long Island said in a statement.

Levkovich, 60, was hit by a car while crossing a street in Woodmere, Long Island, at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 1, the police said.

Levkovich had been the chief U.S. equity strategist for Citi Research since 2001, according to a forum for investment community CFA Society of New York.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • EV truck maker Rivian plans in-house battery cell manufacturing

    Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive, which currently sources batteries from South Korean supplier Samsung SDI, plans to build battery cells in-house, its filing for a U.S. initial public offering showed on Friday. The startup, backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said in the filing that its own battery cells would "complement third-party cell procurement which will provide supply continuity and support our anticipated growth." Rivian, which disclosed losses of nearly $1 billion in the first half of the year, said it sees capital expenditure of approximately $8 billion through the end of 2023 to invest in additional manufacturing capacity, battery cell production, charging networks and others.

  • 40-Year-Old Mom and 2-Year-Old Son Identified After Falling to Death at Petco Park

    Raquel Wilkins and her son Denzel died after they fell six stories at Petco Park on Saturday

  • Wall St slides, S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington. The U.S. Senate and House approved a stopgap spending bill to keep the government running late in the session, but after a brief market uptick, stocks resumed their decline, dragging even the Nasdaq into the red after trending higher most of the day. "The market’s been resilient, but the risk tied up in the policy headlines over the debt ceiling, the chaos around these spending bills is weighing on the markets a bit as the quarter comes to a head," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angele

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • All About Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu

    Who is Jeanne Cadieu? Here is what we know, based on a few things she has posted on her Instagram (she and Gyllenhaal keep their relationship off social media).

  • Traders Worry About Another Ugly Close Even as U.S. Stocks Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Dip buyers have propped up U.S. stocks for much of 2021, but they’ve gone missing lately at a critical time: the final hour of trading.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe S&P 500 has dropped 0.

  • Post-Suga Jump in Japan Stocks Vanishes With Uninspiring Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese shares soared one month ago as outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he’d be stepping down, spurring hopes for a new administration. As his successor prepares to take power, the aspirations and stock gains alike are drying up. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is

  • Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

    (Reuters) -An experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to data that experts hailed as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated. If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.

  • UPS Appeal Successful; $27 Million Nuclear Verdict Remanded to Trial Court

    A $27 million-plus nuclear verdict against UPS handed down in 2019 has been overturned by a Texas appellate court and remanded to the trial court with a requirement for a venue change. The original case was heard in the Texas 58th District Court in Jefferson County. But the order handed down Thursday by Judge Charles Kreger of the Texas 9th Court of Appeals remands the case to Harris County, Texas, home of the city of Houston. UPS (NYSE: UPS) and Byron Bisor, the driver from the 2018 wreck that

  • Rivian Details $1 Billion Loss, Amazon Deal in IPO Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., disclosed a net loss of almost $1 billion in the first half of the year in its initial public offering paperwork.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on C

  • Clarida Traded Into Stocks on Eve of Powell Pandemic Statement

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida traded between $1 million and $5 million out of a bond fund into stock funds one day before Chair Jerome Powell issued a statement flagging possible policy action as the pandemic worsened, his 2020 financial disclosures show. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Brea

  • AMLO Seeks More Market for Mexico’s Utility with New Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is trying to amend the constitution to give the state utility more power and reduce competition, marking a major blow to the nascent private energy sector.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets B

  • Toddler Is Baby Brother's Biggest Fan

    A little boy in West Chester, Ohio, has been continually delighted by his baby brother, footage shared by their mom shows.Anna Phipps said she was worried her toddler might be jealous of his new brother. She was overjoyed when she found that he was “happy we brought him his new best friend for life.”She shared this footage showing the two boys interacting between August 21, 2020, and April 5, 2021, on TikTok. The footage shows her toddler feeding, kissing, and playing with his baby brother. She captioned it, “brothers by chance, & (hopefully) friends by choice.” Credit: Anna Phipps via Storyful

  • Brian Laundrie's Lawyer Says His Sister Saw Him Twice Before He Disappeared

    Cassie Laundrie said she hadn't "been able to talk to" her missing brother.

  • Japanese Princess Mako Ditches Imperial Family to Marry Commoner Sweetheart

    Kazuhiro Nogi via ReutersNearly four years after announcing their intentions, Japan’s answer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on Oct. 26. Princess Mako and her scandal-ridden college sweetheart, Kei Komuro, will wed in a civil ceremony forgoing the usual royal hoopla, the Imperial household announced Friday. Princess Mako's boyfriend arrives in Japan from U.S. for marriage#PrincessMako #眞子さまhttps://t.co/YDNpO1gzeN— Kyodo News | Japan (@kyodo_english) September 27, 2021 Mako’s

  • 7 Harsh Realities of Being a Millionaire

    You can probably think of a million things to do with $1 million -- buy your dream home, take a trip around the world or shop till you drop. But while riches can eliminate some of your day-to-day...

  • A New York mother died during postpartum hospital treatment, and her family wants to know why

    A family is seeking answers and justice following a young Black woman dying inexplicably after checking in to a New […] The post A New York mother died during postpartum hospital treatment, and her family wants to know why appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kelly Ripa Causes a Stir Online After Posting Rare Photos of Her Daughter and Sons

    'Live!' host Kelly Ripa posted rare photos of her daughter and two sons that have her followers going crazy. Take a look at the pictures here.

  • Lena Dunham's 3 Wedding Looks Were Inspired by Claudia Schiffer, Pattie Boyd and Sharon Tate

    Lena Dunham's wed musician Luis Felber in an intimate London ceremony — and Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman were bridesmaids!