Citigroup Inc.'s (NYSE:C)) market cap declines to US$92b but insiders who sold US$2.0m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.0m worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stock at an average price of US$50.87 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$3.8b after the stock price dropped 4.0% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Citigroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Head of Enterprise Infrastructure Operations & Technology, Michael Whitaker, for US$645k worth of shares, at about US$51.63 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$47.07. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Citigroup didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Citigroup Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Citigroup. In total, insiders dumped US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Citigroup Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Citigroup insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$154m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Citigroup Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Citigroup. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Citigroup that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

