Citigroup Mulling Bitcoin Futures Products for Institutional Clients

American multinational investment banking giant Citigroup Inc. is considering offering Bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients according to reports.

A Reuters report on August 25 citing a spokesperson for the bank stated that it had seen increased demand in the cryptocurrency space.

The nameless source stated that the U.S. banking giant is awaiting regulatory approval to begin trading BTC futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

