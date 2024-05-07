Citigroup Recommends 3 Stocks to Buy — Including One With 77% Upside Potential

After a rocky month of April, investor sentiment has improved somewhat. At least in part, this can be attributed to a better-than-expected earnings season. So far, about 80% of the S&P 500-listed companies have reported their Q1 results, and 77% of those have shown a quarterly EPS above the forecasts. Overall, the earnings reported are 7.5% better than the estimates, a beat that’s well above the 6.7% decadal average.

Scott Chronert, a U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup, comments on the broader implications: “We’re now far enough through the Q1 earnings period to provide some perspective on both the quarter itself as well as implications for our full-year S&P 500 earnings projection. At a high level, this earnings period provides further support to our ongoing bullish view toward S&P 500 fundamentals, even as we navigate the Fed and underlying economic conditions… To us, the good news is that market-implied growth expectations have come in with the index pullback, creating a more beatable setup relative to analyst expectations.”

“All told,” Chronert summed up, “valuations are still telling us strong fundamentals are expected, and need to be delivered on. We remain comfortable that our full-year $245 S&P 500 EPS estimate should be attainable, if not conservative.”

The stock analysts at Citigroup are turning this large-scale view into concrete recommendations, pointing out 3 stocks to buy right now. These include one call with 77% upside potential, a solid gain for investors to cash in on. Using the TipRanks database, we can also found out what other analysts have in mind for these names. Here’s a closer look.

Ford Motor (F)

We’ll start with a Detroit classic, Ford Motor Company. This company, based just outside the Motor City in Dearborn, Michigan, was the first to develop the assembly line method for building automobiles, in 1913, and has been a leader in the automotive industry ever since. The company was a pioneer in low-cost, mass-produced cars, and its famous Model T, priced at $300 in the late 1920s, was one of the first motor vehicles to be truly accessible to the masses. Ford is also famous for its muscle cars, particularly the Mustang, and its F-series light-, medium-, and heavy-duty pick-up trucks are the best sellers in their niche. The company’s F-150 pickup is consistently among the best-selling vehicles in the US.

In recent years, Ford has made significant moves in the development and production of electric vehicles (EVs), including developing and marketing electric versions of the Mustang and the F-150. The company has seen mixed results from this initiative; on the one hand, Ford’s EV sales grew by 129% year-over-year in the April 2024 sales update, while internal combustion vehicle sales were down by 9%, but on the other hand, the company is still losing money on its EVs. Ford’s electric vehicle unit, Model e, reported a net loss in Q1 of this year totaling more than $1.3 billion.

