Citigroup's Q1 Revenue Dips Slightly, But Investment Banking and Personal Finance Shine

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read
Citigroup's Q1 Revenue Dips Slightly, But Investment Banking and Personal Finance Shine
Citigroup's Q1 Revenue Dips Slightly, But Investment Banking and Personal Finance Shine

Citigroup Inc C reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue decline of 2% year-over-year to $21.10 billion, beating the consensus of $20.39 billion. GAAP EPS of $1.58 beat the consensus of $1.20.

Net credit losses for the fourth quarter were $2.30 billion, up 77% year-over-year.

Services revenue grew 8% year over year to $4.77 billion, mainly due to higher net interest income across Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and Security Services.

Markets revenue declined by 7% Y/Y to $5.38 billion, driven by a decline in Fixed Income.

Banking revenue increased 49% Y/Y to $1.71 billion, driven by Investment Banking fees.

U.S. Personal Banking revenue grew 10% Y/Y to $5.2 billion, driven by higher net interest income.

Wealth revenue declined 4% year over year to $1.7 billion due to lower deposit spreads. All other revenue declined 9% year over year to $2.4 billion.

Net income of $3.4 billion decreased 27% year over year, primarily due to higher expenses and credit costs. Operating expenses stood at $14.2 billion, an increase of 7% year over year.

The total allowance for credit losses on loans was $18.3 billion, with a reserve-to-funded loans ratio of 2.75%, compared to $17.2 billion, or 2.65% of funded loans, at the end of the prior-year period.

Citigroup's end-of-period loans were $675 billion at the quarter's end, up 3% year over year, mainly reflecting growth in U.S. Personal Banking and higher loans in Markets.

At quarter end, deposits were ~$1.3 trillion, down 2% from the prior year. It was primarily due to a reduction in Services, reflecting quantitative tightening.

At the end of the quarter, Citigroup's book value per share was $99.08 (+3% Y/Y), and its tangible book value was $86.67 (+3% Y/Y).

Outlook: Citigroup reiterated fiscal 2024 adjusted revenue outlook of $80.00 billion—$81.00 billion vs. the consensus of $73.69 billion.

Citigroup stock gained over 29% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) and Opal Dividend Income ETF (NYSE:DIVZ).

Price Action: C shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $61.64 premarket on the last check Friday.

Citibank. Photo via Shutterstock

