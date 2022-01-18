U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.30
    -79.55 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,345.75
    -566.06 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,588.93
    -304.82 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,114.25
    -48.21 (-2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.84
    +1.02 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.54 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0078 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8520
    +0.0800 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    -0.0073 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6190
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,575.01
    -592.22 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.31
    -18.08 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

CITING STRENGTH, PARTNERS CRACKERS RESTRUCTURES DEBT FOR SUSTAINED FUTURE SUCCESS

·2 min read

DES MOINES, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARTNERS Crackers, A Tasteful Choice Company, today filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington to restructure its secured financial obligations.

(PRNewsfoto/Partners Crackers)
(PRNewsfoto/Partners Crackers)

With record sales in 2020 and 2021, and continued growth expected in 2022 and beyond, PARTNERS leadership took this opportunity to strengthen the company's long-term sustainability.

"This restructuring is possible because of our company's financial strength, our outstanding team and our loyal customers," said Cara Figgins, President of PARTNERS. "We are proud and grateful that PARTNERS is thriving despite the challenges our industry has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic."

With a new expanded facility producing about 11 million crackers a day, nearly 100 employees, four brands, and a wide variety of products and flavors sold worldwide, PARTNERS is stronger than ever.

PARTNERS' leadership assured all employees, customers and vendors that business operations will continue as usual.

"As a second-generation family-owned business, we care deeply about our people, our community and our product," said Greg Maestretti, COO of PARTNERS. "We are grateful for the support and partnership that is the foundation of our continued success."

About PARTNERS®, A Tasteful Choice Company

PARTNERS®, A Tasteful Choice Company, is a family of simply delicious, made-from-scratch gourmet crackers, crisp flat breads and cookies. Oven baked to a signature crispy crunch, all PARTNERS artisan-crafted snacks, including PARTNERS Crackers, Blue Star Farms, Wisecrackers, and All-American are made with real, wholesome and honest ingredients. All PARTNERS foods are Kof-K Kosher, crafted exclusively with non-GMO ingredients, and are free of high fructose corn syrup, preservatives and hydrogenated oils, with several USDA Certified Organic and Certified Gluten Free options available. An eco-conscious and socially responsible company, all PARTNERS brand products are baked in its family-owned bakery in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit www.PartnersCrackers.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citing-strength-partners-crackers-restructures-debt-for-sustained-future-success-301462980.html

SOURCE Partners Crackers

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal will have a ‘ripple effect across broader tech': Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the outlook for M&A in the tech sector, and the metaverse.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is bouncing around like an electric car on a long gravel road this morning. Down 3.1% as of 9:40 a.m. ET, Tesla soon recovered all its losses, and even began marching toward a 2% gain -- before slipping back toward zero again. Down again, up again, where will Tesla stock end the day?

  • If This One Thing Happens in 2022, I'll Buy More Lemonade Stock in a Heartbeat

    There are good reasons to have a position in this high-growth company, but a fundamental part of the business needs to get better before I'll buy more.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2022

    If so, then two names you'll want to keep a close eye on this year are Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Keep in mind that neither of these companies is profitable today -- so you may want to watch them for now -- but with their potential for growth and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), there's plenty of reason to take a closer look as potential additions to your portfolio in 2022. U.K.-based Babylon Holdings went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October 2021.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Alibaba Stock May See Its Worst Day This Year. Here Are Two Reasons Why.

    A spike in bond yields is hitting the tech sector broadly Tuesday. But there's another factor specific to Alibaba that could explain the underperformance.

  • Warren Buffett’s Performance in 2021: 10 Best Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks picks and performance of Warren Buffett in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Performance in 2021: 5 Best Stock Picks. Warren Buffett and his hedge fund, Berkshire Hathaway, were one of the best performers in […]

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...