Citing two on-duty deaths at Austin airport, national union head calls for safety reforms

The on-duty death of an American Airlines employee at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport earlier this year was cited by the head of the nation's largest transit union as "a failure on all levels," including on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Last week, while speaking to a U.S. House subcommittee on aviation, Gary Peterson, executive director of the Transport Workers Union, and a panel of industry experts called on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at improving efficacy and operations at the FAA.

Peterson referred to the death of American Airlines employee Michal Ingraham at Austin's airport in his remarks. On April 20, Ingraham, 37, was killed after the ground service vehicle he was piloting crashed into a jet bridge connecting aircraft to Barbara Jordan Terminal.

"It has been far too long since the rules keeping these workers safe have been reviewed and updated," Peterson, whose organization represents more than 150,000 transportation workers across the nation, told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation during a Nov. 30 hearing in Washington, D.C.

The hearing comes after the U.S. House passed a five-year funding reauthorization bill for the FAA this summer. The Senate has not passed a companion reauthorization bill.

If implemented, the bill, HR 3935, would mandate the FAA to review ramp worker safety practices and policies as well as update training programs and other improvements, including increasing the visibility of tarmac safety markings.

Across the U.S. aviation industry, the frequency of accidents involving airport ground service employees is on the rise. A Wall Street Journal analysis of Occupational Safety and Health Administration data found the rates of injuries per 100 employees that led to at least one day away from work increased 17% last year compared with 2019.

Speaking to the Journal, experts attributed the increase, in part, to the aviation industry's swift rebound from pandemic-era stoppages and slowdowns. The Austin airport has seen record-breaking travel this summer, reporting more than 2 million monthly passengers.

The Transport Workers Union, in a news release after the Nov. 30 hearing, cited four ground service worker deaths at the nation's airports in the last year — two of which occurred at Austin's city-owned airport. The second death at Austin's airport was on Oct. 31, when an employee with the city's Aviation Department was fatally struck by a fuel storage vehicle.

Austin police determined Ingraham's death was accidental, police reports obtained by the American-Statesman show. OSHA concluded its investigation in November, deciding against levying fines against American Airlines or Menzies Aviation, a U.K.-based ground-handling company responsible for the upkeep of the ground service vehicle used by Ingraham.

OSHA's investigation into the death on Oct. 31 remains ongoing, according to online OSHA records.

The transit union's news release cites two other deaths: one in Montgomery, Alabama, on New Year’s Eve in December 2022, and the other at San Antonio International Airport in June. In those deaths, the ground service workers were "ingested" into a plane engine.

At the conclusion of its investigation, OSHA levied a $15,625 fine against an American Airlines subsidiary, Piedmont Airlines, for the Montgomery death, according to AL.com, though the subsidiary can appeal. The death at San Antonio's airport was ruled a suicide.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Union chief calls for safety reform citing Austin deaths at airport