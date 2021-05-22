U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.66
    -0.41 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,077.52
    -3,296.66 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Citizen crime app shifts to testing a private security on demand feature

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Once upon a time, the Citizen app was known as Vigilante, a title so provocative that Apple banned it from the App Store and initiated a rebranding. So in 2017 it relaunched as an app built on warning people about nearby emergencies and documenting incidents in the name of transparency. 

A report by Motherboard reveals it's not sticking to just transparency, as leaked documents and sightings of security vehicles in Los Angeles show Citizen plans to offer some kind of on-demand private security force service. The company's $20 per month Protect service already promises "live monitoring" and a "digital bodyguard" who can be summoned with a safe word to direct emergency services to your location.

According to a former employee cited by Motherboard, the next step is "to create a privatized secondary emergency response network" that connects users to private security firms directly. A spokesperson referred to the security vehicles as part of a "personal rapid response service" it's testing as a pilot project.

As if a look at your local Nextdoor posts couldn't reveal the potential problems with that setup, just last Saturday the Citizen app targeted a homeless man by posting his picture during a live broadcast, painting him as an arsonist suspected of causing wildfires and promising a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Police announced on Monday that they had arrested someone else for the alleged arson.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany, France See Services Perking Up as Factories Squeezed

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Europe’s two largest economies reported a hefty rebound in services in May, driving their economic recoveries even as factories battled shortages and delays.Purchasing managers’ indexes from Germany and France showed private-sector economic activity improving, with companies increasingly confident they’ll soon be able to put the pandemic crisis behind them. Services in both countries expanded at the fastest pace in 10 months.Manufacturing lost momentum in Germany though, and accelerated only slightly in France. German factories increasingly saw “supply shortages curbing production levels and weighing on new orders due to forced downtime at customers,” said IHS Markit Associate Director Phil Smith.French firms faced similar supply delays, and also struggled to recruit enough extra staff to keep on top of workloads.Such shortages are starting to translate to higher prices across the economy. Cost pressures at German factories are “increasingly spreading to services as well, pushing the overall measures of input costs and output prices both to record highs,” Smith said, adding that higher expenses are making some manufacturers reluctant to hire more workers.“The improved performance in services comes at a crucial time, making up for a further loss of momentum in manufacturing due to worsening supply issues,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden says he won't allow DOJ to seize reporters' phone, email records

    President Biden said Friday he won't allow the Justice Department to seize journalists' email or phone records, calling the practice "simply wrong." Driving the news: Biden's comments come after the recent disclosures that the DOJ, under the Trump administration, secretly obtained the records of several journalists, including one at CNN and three at the Washington Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: “Absolutely, positively, it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong,” Biden said Friday when asked about the practice. “I won’t let that happen," Biden added when a reporter specifically questioned whether he'd let his Justice Department seize journalists' records.Yes, but: His comments appeared to contradict White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who suggested earlier Friday that the Justice Department would use the "Holder model," referring to Eric Holder, who was attorney general under former President Obama, AP noted. While Holder updated guidelines for seizing records, including making it harder to subpoena reporters, he did not end the practice, according to AP. “The Justice Department conveyed yesterday that they intend to meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices, and they certainly intend to use the Holder model as their model, not the model of the last several years,” Psaki said Friday. “But really, these decisions would be up to the Justice Department.”The White House on Friday did not immediately clarify if Biden's remarks would be part of any formal guidance.The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. Factories, Services Output Extend Records on Robust Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures.The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers surged to 68.1, the highest in data back to 2009, from 63.5 a month earlier, the group reported Friday. Readings above 50 indicate growth.The gain was largely driven by a record expansion in the group’s measure of service business activity. Demand is gathering pace as the recovery from the pandemic propels long-depressed service providers, particularly in leisure and travel.Reports elsewhere showed the euro-area recovery also is increasingly being supported by rebounding services as factories confront a supply squeeze. British business confidence hit an all-time high.Order growth at U.S. manufacturers climbed to a record, though shortages of materials also caused backlogs of work to reach a series high.In addition a gauge of export orders for manufacturers advanced to a 14-year high. Robust domestic and foreign demand is providing factories and services providers the wherewithal to pass along higher input costs. Measures of prices received by factories and services rose to record highs.“With businesses optimistic about the outlook, backlogs of orders rising sharply and demand continuing to pick up both at home and in export markets, the scene is set for strong economic growth to persist through the summer,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.“Average selling prices for goods and services are both rising at unprecedented rates, which will feed through to higher consumer inflation in coming months,” Williamson said.The IHS Markit’s gauges of input prices and new business at service providers also climbed to the highest in data back to 2009.(Adds graphic)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC chair says more investor protection needed on crypto exchanges

    (Reuters) -U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Thursday he would like to see more regulation around cryptocurrency exchanges, including those that solely trade bitcoin and do not currently have to register with his agency. "This is a quite volatile, one might say highly volatile, asset class, and the investing public would benefit from more investor protection on the crypto exchanges," he said at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's annual conference. Gensler said he has asked Congress to consider the issue.

  • How Apple built the new iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display

    5G. The M1 chipset. Loads of RAM. Thunderbolt support. All of these help make Apple’s new, 12.9-inch iPad Pro an almost startlingly capable tablet, one that seems well-equipped to compete against more traditional laptops. (Well, apart from iPadOS’s limitations, anyway.) But if there’s one area where the iPad Pro clearly outshines the rest of Apple’s portable computers, it’s that screen.

  • Huarong Bond Losses Spread Onshore, Risking Downward Spiral

    (Bloomberg) -- Concern over China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s financial health is deepening among domestic investors, threatening to worsen a selloff offshore.The firm’s thinly traded 19 billion yuan note due 2022 fell 12% to 70.2 yuan on Thursday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, while its 3.54% domestic bond maturing in November dropped 24% to 75.3 yuan, both on pace for record lows. The company’s dollar bonds also declined, with a 3.75% bond due 2022 falling 5.5 cents on the dollar to 73.6 cents, its weakest level in more than a month. Its 4.5% perpetual dollar note was on track to close at a record low of around 53 cents in U.S. hours, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.Huarong’s domestic bonds had held up better than its dollar notes since the start of April as speculation grew over a possible debt restructuring at the company. The risk now is that a loss of confidence among mainland investors may reinforce nervousness offshore, creating a downward spiral. Several of China Huarong’s dollar notes are trading near their lows reached during the depths of the initial selloff last month.“Many factors could be involved in China Huarong’s debt resolution and it will take time for any proposal to be finalized,” said Li Gen, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Although Huarong could get some liquidity support from banks, it’s still unclear whether bonds will be repaid at a discount in the long term.”There’s been little clarity from authorities over the distressed debt manager’s future in recent days, despite conflicting media reports about whether the central government will allow the company to default. Failure to repay its debts would upend the long-held expectation by investors that Beijing will support companies owned by the central government. That’s helping to fuel volatility in the bonds.Right now, the risk of a broader fallout in China’s credit market is low. Spreads on the nation’s domestic, lower-rated corporate bonds over comparable government notes are at about their lowest in two months, while yield premiums on offshore investment-grade bonds have improved since hitting a nine-month high at the height of the panic, Bloomberg-compiled data show.While this is positive for Beijing’s efforts to create better market discipline without triggering financial turmoil, some analysts have said the lack of market contagion could embolden authorities to limit support for the company.Caixin Media’s WeNews reported on May 12 that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. The New York Times said on Tuesday China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.Huarong has been repaying its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support. The company has the equivalent of about $2.83 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, including a dollar note that matures Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show.A unit of the firm, China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., said it has wired funds for principal and interest payment on a $300 million bond due May 20, according to a company statement Thursday. The firm was profitable in the January-April period, it added.The financial giant owes domestic and international bondholders the equivalent of about $41 billion, following an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January. Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.(Updates with U.S. dollar bond trading in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.China’s largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent plans to plow a larger portion of its incremental profits this year into cloud services, games and video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes in investment. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March. But its shares slid more than 3% in Hong Kong on concerns about margin erosion, which prompted brokerage CICC to trim its earnings estimate.The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products. “When we look into the internal review, and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call Thursday.The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutral -- areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe decision to ramp up investment is mainly driven by broadening market opportunities observed in business services, online games and short-form videos. There are also competitive pressures from industry peers who are spending aggressively. While near-term costs will increase, the timing of returns from these investments may be unpredictable.- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.The Chinese giant had shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat -- now venturing into short videos and e-commerce -- is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.Online advertising revenue climbed 23% -- the fastest in four quarters -- helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“One class of service providers -- online education platforms -- might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.(Updates with share action from the second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will bankers embrace sensors under their desks when they return to work?

    Technology that has swept the world for convenience, curiosity, and accountability is arriving at workstations of U.S. bank employees, as they prepare to return to offices in coming months because of the pandemic easing, industry sources and outside vendors said. Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings PLC plan to have workers commute to buildings in New York and other U.S. cities as soon as this month, after more than a year of largely work-from-home situations. In some buildings, that could mean cameras that monitor a room's occupancy level and even sensors that tell building management whether someone is sitting at a desk.

  • Inflation Bets Mount on Fear Brazil Won’t Hike Rates Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Brazil’s inflation expectations are going the wrong way as investors fear the central bank won’t be bold enough to rein prices in.Traders are piling into inflation-linked bonds, seeking protection from an expected acceleration in prices, as officials stick to their guidance that they will pause the rate-hiking cycle before borrowing costs reach the neutral level -- seen around 5.5% to 6% in Brazil. For investors, that won’t be enough to get inflation under control, especially if commodities keep rallying and surging wholesale prices get passed on.The stronger demand for these notes, which even allowed the Treasury to double the size of a bond auction this week, is sending inflation breakevens through the roof. Brazil’s two-year rate has climbed 59 basis points this month to 5.43%, the highest in five years. Economists are also boosting their forecasts and already see inflation above the 3.5% target next year, according to a weekly central bank survey.“Commodity prices, foreign-exchange behavior and this relatively dovish stance by the central bank are driving up the demand for linkers,” said Pedro Dreux, a money manager at Occam Brasil Gestao in Rio de Janeiro. “The central bank is putting too much faith in the models, but we think they should move faster.”Inflation concerns are mounting across the world, forcing some central banks to rethink the loose monetary policies adopted last year to fight the economic impact of the pandemic. Brazil was one of the first countries in the developing world to embark on a tightening cycle, raising its benchmark rate by 150 basis points since March to 3.5%.Still, inflation forecasts keep rising and numbers have exceeded estimates. Brazil’s consumer prices rose 6.76% in April from a year earlier, the most since late 2016, amid a rally in agricultural and metal prices and an improvement in the nation’s growth prospects. As the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths slows down, banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. have lifted gross domestic product forecasts for this year.On top of that, wholesale inflation is rising sharply, suggesting more pressure on consumer prices ahead. The IGP-M index, which is more focused on wholesale prices, is running at around 32%, more than 25 percentage points above the official inflation index. While the two gauges don’t necessarily walk together, that gap has never been so high and it suggests there’s room for companies to pass on higher production costs to consumers. Furthermore, recent droughts are leading to an increase in electricity prices that may last until the end of the year.On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that grocery prices are high and said he’s hopeful Brazil will have another good crop that will help ease inflation pressures.It’s not just Brazil where bond-market expectations for price gains are climbing, with the surge in commodity prices, central bank liquidity and a reviving economy all combining to lift breakevens globally. In the U.S., the world’s largest bond market, the 5-year breakeven rate on Treasuries this month jumped to 2.82%, a level unseen since 2005 and well above the Federal Reserve’s inflation target.Brazil’s faster-than-forecast inflation is challenging the central bank’s plan to remove only part of the monetary stimulus currently underpinning Latin America’s largest economy. Officials have been saying price pressures are temporary and in the minutes to their last meeting they said inflation would fall below the 2022 target if the key rate is raised to the neutral level in the current cycle. For that reason, they have signaled they plan to pause the tightening later this year.But traders aren’t buying into the central bank’s view. Swap rates price in more than 300 basis points in additional rate increases this year, which would take the Selic to 6.5%, above the neutral level. They also anticipate another 89 basis points in tightening in the first quarter of 2022.In recent weeks, officials said the “partial normalization” path is as much as they can signal, though that could be adjusted if economic conditions change.“Inflation pressure is lasting longer and this suggests the BCB needs to keep raising rates to prevent a contamination of next year’s forecasts,” said Caio Megale, chief economist of XP Investimentos, who expects the central bank to extend the tightening cycle.The risk is that the central bank doesn’t meet markets’ hawkish expectations and that’s why demand for inflation-linked bonds is so strong. On Tuesday, Brazil’s Treasury raised 19.5 billion reais ($3.7 billion) through the auction of 4.7 million linkers, locally known as NTN-Bs, more than double the amount of notes offered in the previous two weeks. On Thursday, the Treasury increased the size of an offer of floating-rate bonds while reducing the amount of fixed-rate notes.On top of inflation, the central bank also needs to take into account the fiscal outlook and the fact that the economy is still suffering the impact of the pandemic, even as prospects start to improve. One third of Brazil’s government debt is linked to the Selic rate and further hikes would increase interest expenses, adding pressure to public accounts.(Updates with Bolsonaro’s comments in eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers Against Japanese Yen

    The British pound has recovered quite nicely against the Japanese yen after initially falling, as it looks like we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to get above the ¥155 level.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for May 20, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.2160.

  • Apple's Tim Cook to defend App Store at trial with Fortnite maker

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday will take the witness stand to defend the App Store, a booming part of the iPhone maker's business that "Fortnite" maker Epic Games says is a monopoly that Apple abuses. Cook is expected to spend more than two hours making what are likely to be his most extensive public remarks on the App Store business, which anchors Apple's $53.8 billion services business. Epic has waged a public relations and legal campaign, arguing that Apple acts anticompetitively by only allowing apps it approves on the world's 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

  • AT&T Was Punished for Its Dividend Cut. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    The telecom spent billions on acquisitions while increasing its dividend. Something had to give. The company has a new plan that just might work.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Had Another Crazy Week. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    Increased use of derivatives helped fuel the crash in cryptocurrencies. What investors need to know about market-driving forces.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

  • Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

    Nvidia Corp. announces the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.