U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,628.55
    -30.48 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,761.02
    -352.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.88
    -59.93 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.65 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7150
    +0.0040 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6780
    -0.5020 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,307.29
    -1,849.34 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.53
    -12.20 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.68
    -28.17 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Citizen Announces the NEW CT-E301 and CT-E601 Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Point-of-Sale Printers at NRF 2022

·3 min read

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Systems America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of world-class printing technology, is proud to announce the newest generation of best-in-class, point-of-sale, top exit receipt printers with the release of the new CT-E301 and CT-E601 at NRF 2022 in New York City.

CT-E301 in black and white
CT-E301 in black and white
Disinfectant ready and self-protective housing graphic
Disinfectant ready and self-protective housing graphic

The newest additions to Citizen's full line of point-of-sale printers will be on display at the company's tradeshow booth #906 during the show beginning January 16th, 2022.

Both the CT-E301 and CT-E601 products provide outstanding value and a safer and reliable printing option in all vertical market segments that require receipt printing. The silver Ion infused plastics materials, or "protective housing" used in the construction of the product plastics provide a "passive kill" which suppresses growth of germs that can be transmitted through human touch. The added ability to disinfect the robust plastics also provides a barrier against transmission of germs, further adding a potential layer of protection for employees and customers in point-of-sale, restaurant, hospitality and more.

Both built with Citizen high quality construction, also provide small footprint for space saving in crowded customer facing usage areas. Advanced print speeds of 250mm/s (CT-E301) and 350mm/s (CT-E601) provide excellent performance for the value-based pricing.

Ultimately flexible with the availability of several communications options, including a lightning port (CT-E601) for use in tablet applications and optional black or white plastics makes the CT-E301 and CT-E601 family of products extremely versatile and a perfect family extension of the CT-E351 and CT-E651 line of front-exit Citizen receipt printer products.

The new ANTI-CURL function, available in both new products, for end of receipt roll printing also ensures the user can take advantage of the complete roll of receipt paper!

Both products have software development kits available for iOS, Android, and Windows compatibility.

"Installing products that are highly reliable, built to delight the user and are able to be properly cleaned to actively reduce the transmission of contaminants and germs is a very valuable dynamic during these times of concern and cautionary measures," said Glenn Williams, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Product Management at Citizen Systems America. "We are extremely pleased to offer these new, highly functional and value-added point-of-sale products at a time when they are needed by our user base. We ask them to follow the proper cleaning instructions that we have posted on our web site for maximum effectiveness."

Following strict guidelines published on the company's web page here https://www.citizen-systems.com/us/support/189/. Citizen products can be cleaned and sanitized with specific chemical and cleaning agents that have passed the company's own testing criteria of frequent sanitizing.

*Both CT-E301 and CT-E601 are not available for resell into Canada

About Citizen Systems America
"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world-renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.

Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, industrial solutions, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen products provide solutions that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, manufacturing, food service, healthcare, banking and many more.

For over four decades, Citizen products have set the standard for performance, reliability, and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com.

Editorial Contact:
Nick Greer, Marketing Specialist
Citizen Systems America Corporation
Phone: (310) 710-0432
ngreer@citizen-systems.com

CITIZEN SYSTEMS AMERICA CORPORATION
363 Van Ness Way, Suite 404
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 781-1460 Fax (310) 781-9152
www.citizen-systems.com

Citizen is excited to announce its new partnership with ERPLY to enhance value with retailers!
Citizen is excited to announce its new partnership with ERPLY to enhance value with retailers!
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizen-announces-the-new-ct-e301-and-ct-e601-anti-microbial-and-disinfectant-ready-point-of-sale-printers-at-nrf-2022-301457503.html

SOURCE Citizen Systems America

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, then had a major medical issue that left me unemployed – ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’ for retirement

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered – at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Block is officially building an 'open Bitcoin mining system,' says founder Jack Dorsey

    Dorsey first announced in October last year that the digital payments provider, then known as Square, was considering working on the project.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • JPMorgan Falls on Trading Revenue Slump, Muted Loan Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestShares of t

  • Musk says Tesla to accept dogecoin for merchandise

    The move, which sent dogecoin prices 14% higher, comes a month after Musk said Tesla would test out the digital token as a payment option. Musk, a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, has heavily influenced prices of dogecoin and bitcoin, and at one point had said the company would accept bitcoin for purchasing its cars before axing plans.

  • Diesel Markets Are Soaring All Over the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel markets are jumping everywhere, a positive indicator for oil prices more widely.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestIn Asia, the lowest inventories in years have driven margins from making the fuel to a

  • Office Depot parent delays spin-off after new offer for consumer business

    One of the offers, which first came in June from USR Parent Inc, the parent of Staples and a portfolio company of private equity firm Sycamore Partners, had quoted $1 billion in cash for the division. ODP, the parent of Office Depot and OfficeMax brands, said it received a second offer in December, without disclosing the terms of the non-binding proposal or the name of the party.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • Vangst ropes in $19 million more to place employees with work in the growing cannabis industry

    Investors are similarly betting there is plenty of upside in a hiring platform focused entirely on the fast-growing cannabis industry, in which an estimated 320,000 people were already working as of last fall, a 32% increase from the year earlier. Indeed, an investor syndicate led by Level One Fund just plugged $19 million in Series B funding into Vangst, a six-year-old, Denver-based outfit that pairs both short-term workers and full-time employees with job openings at cannabis companies around the U.S. It's no surprise, given the traction the outfit is seeing, along with the variety of revenue streams it has built. According to founder and CEO Karson Humiston -- who launched the company while an undergraduate student at St. Lawrence University -- Vangst currently features 500 "gigs" per week that the platform takes on average 48 hours to fill.

  • Alibaba’s Grocery Chain Freshippo Considers Funding at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising funds for its high-tech grocery chain at a proposed valuation of $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public Interest

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.

  • Inside the Athenex-ImmunityBio deal — and the California company's employment plans

    A relationship that began at American Pharmaceutical Partners, which had a longtime plant on Grand Island, led the immunotherapy and cell therapy company to Dunkirk.

  • Denver-based oil rights company withdraws IPO in favor of $1.7B merger

    The merger ends up providing a better value for shareholders than an IPO while it also expands the business, the company's CEO said.