Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce the launch of three new product listings in Ontario and two new product listings in British Columbia, including a new innovative CBD product line in partnership with True North Cannabis Corp. ("True North").

Citizen Stash will launch two new first to market strains: Jungle Breath and Cookie Puss in 3.5-gram jars in B.C.; in Ontario, Citizen Stash was awarded a new BC ZaZa pre-roll listing and a new flower strain named BC Rockstar to be offered in 3.5-gram jars. These recent listings continue to build on Citizen Stash's reputation for innovative, in-demand premium products and will be available for sale in retail stores in Ontario and British Columbia in October.

In addition to the new flower strains, True North and Citizen Stash have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Experion Biotechnologies Inc. (wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizen Stash) to distribute branded True North retail products into the recreational market across Canada by tolling on Experion Biotechnologies sales license. True North branded products have been successfully listed in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan with future listings anticipated in several additional provinces.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash, said, "A balanced and diversified portfolio of premium cannabis products including innovative flower strains is a major success factor for any cannabis company wanting to build a premium brand. We've achieved our premium reputation by continuously offering new high-quality products and now, in partnership with True North, are excited to help introduce a new first to market premium CBD line. Additionally, we are pleased to launch two new first to market proprietary flower strains that we will roll out across the country starting next month. These new retail listings underscore the strength of our asset light cultivation model and further leverages our sales and distribution network to capture more retail shelf space and to ultimately generate incremental revenues in the coming quarters."

"True North is pleased to have entered into a licensing agreement with Experion Biotechnologies Inc. and Citizen Stash to exclusively distribute branded True North retail products into the recreational market across Canada. Through Citizen Stash's robust and growing distribution network, True North looks forward to bringing our portfolio of THC free CBD products to consumers across the country," said Brett Halvorson, President & CFO of True North.

In addition, the Company granted 312,500 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") to its directors for services rendered and will vest twelve months after the directors resign.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in seven provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Citizen Stash trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "CSC" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

About True North

True North Cannabis Corp. is a Canadian hemp-based CBD products company. True North supplies value priced CBD bulk ingredients to licensed producers across Canada, and delivers a range of extracted and edible CBD products to patients and consumers alike through the True North brand. For more information please visit www.truenorthcannabis.com.

Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "future", "forecasts", "potential", "outlook" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "likely", "could", "should", "can", "typically", "traditionally" or "tends to" occur or be achieved. This news release contains forward-looking statements, pertaining to, among other things, the following: The Company's capital spending forecast and expectations of how it will be funded; near-term impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's capital management strategy and financial position; the impact of governmental and Company measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's outlook, activity levels, supply chains and sales channels; loss of markets; further legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis or otherwise affecting the Company's business or its consumers generally, including delays in the issuance of licenses; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and marketing costs.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements are made, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that such statements and information will prove to be correct and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual performance and results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: known and unknown risks, including those set forth in the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") (a copy of which can be found under Experion's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com); a significant expansion of COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts thereof; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategy; integration of acquisitions, competition, and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to acquisitions, development projects or capital expenditures and changes in legislation; stock market volatility and the inability to access sufficient capital from external and internal sources; general economic, market or business conditions including those in the event of an epidemic, natural disaster or other event; global economic events; changes to the Company's financial position and cash flow; the availability of qualified personnel, management or other key inputs; currency exchange fluctuations; changes in political and security stability; potential industry developments; and other unforeseen conditions which could impact the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue importance or reliance on the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should refer to "Risk Factors" set out in the MD&A.

Statements, including forward-looking statements, contained in this news release are made as of the date they are given and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663665/Citizen-Stash-Awarded-Five-Additional-Listings-and-Signs-License-Agreement

