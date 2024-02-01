Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.2% to US$12.14. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$59m were in line with what the analyst predicted, Citizens Community Bancorp surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.25 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Citizens Community Bancorp after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, Citizens Community Bancorp's sole analyst currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$60.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 2.3% to US$1.28. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$57.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.06 in 2024. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analyst upgrading revenues and making a massive increase in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Citizens Community Bancorp 6.3% to US$12.75on the back of these upgrades.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Citizens Community Bancorp's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.8% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Citizens Community Bancorp is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Citizens Community Bancorp's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates it is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Citizens Community Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Citizens Community Bancorp's balance sheet, and whether we think Citizens Community Bancorp is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

