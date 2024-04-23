Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.42

The board of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.42 per share on the 15th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Citizens Financial Group's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Citizens Financial Group has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 9-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 60%shows that Citizens Financial Group would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 72.4%. The future payout ratio could be 41% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Citizens Financial Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $1.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Citizens Financial Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Citizens Financial Group has seen earnings per share falling at 5.0% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Citizens Financial Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Citizens Financial Group is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Citizens Financial Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

