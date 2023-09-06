Do Citizens Financial Group's (NYSE:CFG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Citizens Financial Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Citizens Financial Group's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Citizens Financial Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Citizens Financial Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$7.8b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Citizens Financial Group's future EPS 100% free.

Are Citizens Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Citizens Financial Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$121k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Lead Director Shivan Subramaniam who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$95k, paying US$28.79 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Citizens Financial Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$83m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Citizens Financial Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Citizens Financial Group's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Citizens Financial Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

