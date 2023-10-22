Citizens Financial Group's (NYSE:CFG) Dividend Will Be $0.42

The board of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.42 per share on the 15th of November. This means the annual payment is 7.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Citizens Financial Group has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 9 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 41%shows that Citizens Financial Group would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

EPS is set to fall by 5.1% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 47% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Citizens Financial Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Citizens Financial Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $1.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Citizens Financial Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Citizens Financial Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Citizens Financial Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we think Citizens Financial Group is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Citizens Financial Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.