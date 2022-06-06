U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

2 min read
In this article:
  • CZFS

MANSFIELD, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.475 per share and a 1% stock dividend are payable on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.2% over the regular cash dividend of $0.460 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2021.

"As evidenced by our financial performance, our Community Banking model is not only strong, but thriving," noted Randall Black, CEO & President. "We believe that our recent approval to uplist our stock on Nasdaq complements our demonstrated growth and will raise our overall profile, driving shareholder value."

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $2.19 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB).  First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) operates 30 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

For further information regarding the common stock of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., please contact any of the following firms:  Automated Trading Desk, 866-283-2831; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-842-8928; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 800-342-5529; Monroe Securities Inc., 800-766-5560; Pershing LLC, 201-413-2700; RBC Capital Markets Corp., 800-959-5951; Sandler O' Neill & Partners, 212-466-8020; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., 973-549-4200; UBS Securities, LLC, 203-719-8710.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-financial-services-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301562081.html

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

