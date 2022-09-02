U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,987.79
    -90.47 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

·1 min read

MANSFIELD, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.48 per share is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.465 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022.

"We believe that the recent uplisting of our stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market has complemented our demonstrated growth, and our consistent and dependable cash dividend payment is a reflection of our commitment to reward shareholders for their ownership" noted President and CEO, Randall Black.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $2.25 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB).  First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) operates 31 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

For further information regarding the common stock of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., please contact any of the following firms:  Automated Trading Desk, 866-283-2831; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-842-8928; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 800-342-5529; Monroe Securities Inc., 800-766-5560; Pershing LLC, 201-413-2700; RBC Capital Markets Corp., 800-959-5951; Sandler O' Neill & Partners, 212-466-8020; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., 973-549-4200; UBS Securities, LLC, 203-719-8710.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-financial-services-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301617297.html

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Nvidia: U.S. government to allow chip ‘development’ despite export ban, analyst says

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Broadcom earnings, chip stocks, supply chain issues, U.S. government banning the export of chips to China, and the outlook for the space.

  • Warren Buffett keeps backing up the truck on big oil. Lock in energy yields up to 13.3% for some fat income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.

  • After selling Nvidia last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK snaps up graphic chipmaker’s stock as it hits 52-week low

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) gave investors a mixed fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report earlier this week. ChargePoint exceeded the high end of its prior guidance for revenue. The company had told investors to expect revenue of between $96 million and $106 million for the period, and it achieved $108.3 million in sales.

  • Why Pot Stocks Are Going Up In Smoke Today

    Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter. Check out the ticker page here.

  • 1 Growth Stock That's Played Out and 1 That's Just Starting

    Hotels were a great buy during COVID-19. Now that growth story is over, and I've bought shares of a fast-grower in South America.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • Exclusive-Oak Street in $2 billion bid for Kohl's real estate-sources

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut a deal after negotiations to sell itself to Franchise Group Inc, owner of the Vitamin Shoppe, for almost $8 billion fell through in July over the department store operator's deteriorating business prospects. Oak Street had sought to help finance Franchise Group's bid.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    For years, people have kept an eye on what stock market pros like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and others were buying. In recent years, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, rose to prominence as her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in value with timely investments in companies like Tesla, Roku, and Coinbase Global. Wood was active in August, adding to several long-standing positions in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE SECRETARY

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Borthwick to the position of Corporate Secretary.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings are likely to have benefited from the execution of projects and recurring revenues from long-term contracts.

  • 1 Reason to Avoid CrowdStrike Stock

    Fast-growing cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported strong fiscal second-quarter results earlier this week. Its fiscal second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share both came in higher than analysts' consensus forecasts, as annual recurring revenue soared 59% year over year, surpassing $2 billion for the first time. While it's true that CrowdStrike's business has been firing on all cylinders, there has been significant pressure on growth stocks in 2022 as investors appear to be more sensitive to valuation risk.

  • 3 Reasons Why SQM (SQM) Is a Great Growth Stock

    SQM (SQM) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide into long weekend after forfeiting post-jobs report gains

    U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday, surrendering all of the gains from a post-jobs report rally ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • 2 Real Estate Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) area has been particularly under fire given that office and retail properties are economically sensitive, and the economy appears to be close to a recession (or even in one). Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is the premier mall operator in the U.S. It owns 198 properties consisting of shopping malls and premium outlets. Occupancy was up 2.1% year over year to 93.9%, and the company raised its forecast for funds from operations (FFO), a crucial metric for REIT performance.