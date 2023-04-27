U.S. markets closed

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

PR Newswire
·20 min read

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights

  • Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has received regulatory approval for the acquisition of HV Bancorp, Inc.("HVB"), with the transaction expected to close on June 16, 2023.

  • Net income was $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which is 1.9% more than the net income for 2022's comparable period. The increase was due to an increase in net interest income. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 19.0% compared to 17.9% in the comparable period in 2022, with the increase being due an increase in income before the provision of income taxes of $264,000 and certain merger and acquisition expenses not being tax deductible.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $18.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $1,818,000, or 11.2%, over the same period a year ago.

  • Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2023 was 11.49% compared to 12.46% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2022.

  • Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2023 was 13.30% compared to 14.70% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2022 (non-GAAP). (1)

  • Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2023 was 1.16% compared to 1.26% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2022.

  • Non-performing assets increased $1,952,000 since March 31, 2022 and total $10,905,000 as of March 31, 2023, which is $3.4 million higher than the balance at December 31, 2022, and is due to two commercial loan relationships, secured by real estate, being placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2023. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.63%, 0.43% and 0.61% as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

First Quarter of 2023 Compared to the First Quarter of 2022

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net income totaled $6,867,000 which compares to net income of $6,740,000 for the comparable period of 2022, an increase of $127,000 or 1.9%. Basic earnings per share of $1.73 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compares to $1.69 for the 2022 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was 11.49% and 12.46%, while annualized return on assets was 1.16% and 1.26%, respectively.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $18,080,000 compared to $16,262,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, resulting in an increase of $1,818,000, or 11.2%. Average interest earning assets increased $211.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period last year as a result of growth in investments and organic loan growth funded by borrowings. Average loans increased $279.0 million, while average investment securities increased $46.8 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 3.30% compared to 3.27% for the same period last year. The yield on interest earning assets increased 98 basis points to 4.56%, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 1.25% to 1.65% due to the rise in market interest rates and competitive pressure.

  • Due to limited loan activity in the first quarter of 2023, no provision was recorded for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a provision of $250,000 for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Total non-interest income was $2,174,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which is $257,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were an increase in the loss on equity securities of $173,000 as a result of market performance when comparing 2023 to 2022 and gains on loans sold which decreased $60,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market rates that occurred throughout 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $11,778,000 compared to $10,231,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,547,000, or 15.1%. Salary and benefit costs increased $764,000 due to an additional 8.4 FTEs and merit increases for 2022 as well as an increase in health insurance costs of $209,000. The increase in ORE expenses of $393,000 is due to gains on the sale of ORE properties that totaled $487,000 in 2022. The gains for 2023's first quarter total $25,000. Merger and acquisitions costs for the merger with HVB totaled $244,000 and include professional and consulting fees, printing and travel related expenses.

  • The provision for income taxes increased $137,000 when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2023 to the same period in 2022 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $264,000. The effective tax rate was 19.0% and 17.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. It should be noted the certain merger and acquisition expenses are not tax-deductible.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At March 31, 2023, total assets were $2.34 billion compared to $2.33 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.18 billion at March 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2023 was 95.77% compared to 93.54% as of December 31, 2022 and 78.69% as of March 31, 2022.

  • Available for sale securities of $443.4 million at March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 million from December 31, 2022 and decreased $18.1 million from March 31, 2022. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 1.70% to 2.12% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased in 2022 during a higher rate environment. Investment activity has been limited in the first quarter of 2023 as we prepare for the merger with HVB.

  • Net loans as of March 31, 2023 totaled $1.71 billion and increased $1.8 million from December 31, 2022, due to a decrease in the allowance for credit losses - loans as a result of implementing the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard, effective January 1, 2023. In comparison to March 31, 2022, loans have grown $247.1 million, or 16.9%.

  • The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $15,250,000 at March 31, 2023 which is a decrease of $3,302,000 from December 31, 2022 and is due to implementing the CECL accounting standard, effective January 1, 2023. Due to limited loan activity during the first quarter of 2023, no provision was recorded. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $5,000 and $7,000, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 0.88% as of March 31, 2023 and 1.08% as of December 31, 2022.

  • Deposits decreased $44.5 million from December 31, 2022, to $1.80 billion at March 31, 2023. With the rise in interest rates, competitive pressure for deposits has increased. Additionally, we have numerous state and political organizations as customers who are utilizing funds during the first quarter of 2023 for various projects and bond payments. We have not lost any major deposit customers during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Stockholders' equity totaled $213.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $200.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $13.1 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), stockholders equity increased $6.7 million and totals $240.0 million. The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCI, was attributable to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaling $6.9 million, offset by cash dividends for the first quarter totaling $1.9 and an increase of $1.8 million attributable to the CECL adjustment made effective January 1, 2023. As a result of changes in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCI increased $6.4 million from December 31, 2022.

Dividend Declared

On February 28, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.485 per share, which was paid on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.470 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022.  

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


(1)

See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(UNAUDITED)




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





As of or For The



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022


Income and Performance Ratios




Net Income 

$              6,867

$          6,740


Return on average assets (annualized)

1.16 %

1.26 %


Return on average equity (annualized)

11.49 %

12.46 %


Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

13.30 %

14.70 %


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.30 %

3.27 %


Earnings per share - basic (b)

$                1.73

$            1.69


Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$                1.73

$            1.69


Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$              0.485

$          0.470


Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

3,966,161

3,977,911


Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

3,966,166

3,977,968










Asset quality




Allowance for credit losses - loans

$            15,250

$        17,556


Non-performing assets

$            10,873

$          8,953


Allowance for credit losses - loans/total loans

0.88 %

1.19 %


Non-performing assets to total loans

0.63 %

0.61 %


Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to total loans

0.00 %

0.00 %










Equity




Book value per share (b)

$              60.44

$          54.61


Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$              52.24

$          46.34


Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$              83.55

$          63.50


Common shares outstanding

3,971,049

3,944,347










Other




Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

313.2

304.7


Loan to Deposit Ratio

95.77 %

78.69 %


Trust assets under management

$         156,599

$      156,245


Brokerage assets under management

$         294,925

$      280,635










Balance Sheet Highlights 

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2023

2022

2022





Assets

$      2,335,398

$   2,333,393

$      2,177,887

Investment securities

445,338

441,714

463,915

Loans (net of unearned income)

1,723,475

1,724,999

1,478,695

Allowance for credit losses - loans

15,250

18,552

17,556

Deposits

1,799,687

1,844,208

1,879,090

Stockholders' Equity

213,238

200,147

202,745




(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.


 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(UNAUDITED)









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(in thousands except share data)

2023

2022

2022

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




  Noninterest-bearing

$           24,249

$         24,814

$             30,934

  Interest-bearing

1,924

1,397

83,181

Total cash and cash equivalents

26,173

26,211

114,115





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

6,055

6,055

10,528





Equity securities

1,923

2,208

2,444





Available-for-sale securities

443,415

439,506

461,471





Loans held for sale

671

725

644





Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $15,250 at March 31, 2023; 




    $18,552 at December 31, 2022 and $17,556 at March 31, 2022)

1,708,225

1,706,447

1,461,139





Premises and equipment

17,588

17,619

16,852

Accrued interest receivable

7,176

7,332

5,414

Goodwill

31,376

31,376

31,376

Bank owned life insurance

39,573

39,355

38,710

Other intangibles

1,181

1,272

1,547

Fair value of derivative instruments

14,197

16,599

10,816

Deferred tax asset

10,786

12,886

8,080

Other assets

27,059

25,802

14,751





TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,335,398

$    2,333,393

$        2,177,887





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




  Noninterest-bearing

$         369,658

$       396,260

$           366,820

  Interest-bearing

1,430,029

1,447,948

1,512,270

Total deposits

1,799,687

1,844,208

1,879,090

Borrowed funds

288,059

257,278

68,214

Accrued interest payable

1,768

1,232

714

Fair value of derivative instruments - liability

8,234

9,726

6,448

Other liabilities

24,412

20,802

20,676

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,122,160

2,133,246

1,975,142

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2023 or 2022

-

-

-

Common stock




  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and      




  March 31, 2022: issued 4,427,687 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and  




  4,388,901 at March 31, 2022

4,428

4,428

4,389

Additional paid-in capital

80,926

80,911

78,396

Retained earnings

171,629

164,922

150,876

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,762)

(33,141)

(14,765)

Treasury stock, at cost:  456,638 at March 31, 2023 and 456,478 shares 




  at December 31, 2022 and 444,554 shares at March 31, 2022

(16,983)

(16,973)

(16,151)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

213,238

200,147

202,745

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,335,398

$    2,333,393

$        2,177,887

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended


March 31, 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

2022

INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans

$     22,549

$       15,920

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

71

116

Investment securities:



    Taxable

1,556

1,112

    Nontaxable

617

583

    Dividends

314

84

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

25,107

17,815

INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits

3,939

1,275

Borrowed funds

3,088

278

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

7,027

1,553

NET INTEREST INCOME

18,080

16,262

Provision for credit losses

-

250

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



    PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

18,080

16,012

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges

1,211

1,248

Trust

230

249

Brokerage and insurance

514

481

Gains on loans sold

45

105

Equity security losses, net

(218)

(45)

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

218

207

Other

174

186

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,174

2,431

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits

7,677

6,913

Occupancy 

835

794

Furniture and equipment

151

129

Professional fees

381

339

FDIC insurance expense

300

135

Pennsylvania shares tax

298

339

Amortization of intangibles

31

40

Software expenses

351

341

ORE expenses (income)

26

(367)

Merger and acquisition expenses

244

-

Other

1,484

1,568

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

11,778

10,231

Income before provision for income taxes

8,476

8,212

Provision for income taxes

1,609

1,472

NET INCOME

$       6,867

$         6,740




PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic

$          1.73

$           1.69

Net Income - Diluted

$          1.73

$           1.69

Cash Dividends Paid 

$       0.485

$         0.470




Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,966,161

3,977,911

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,966,166

3,977,968

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.






QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION





(UNAUDITED)






(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended,




March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

$     25,107

$      24,352

$      21,783

$      19,407

$      17,815

Interest expense

7,027

5,055

2,937

1,678

1,553

Net interest income

18,080

19,297

18,846

17,729

16,262

Provision for credit losses

-

258

725

450

250

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

18,080

19,039

18,121

17,279

16,012

Non-interest income

2,392

2,368

2,717

2,438

2,476

Investment securities losses, net

(218)

(57)

(25)

(134)

(45)

Non-interest expenses

11,778

11,649

11,614

11,200

10,231

Income before provision for income taxes

8,476

9,701

9,199

8,383

8,212

Provision for income taxes

1,609

1,826

1,655

1,482

1,472

Net income

$       6,867

$        7,875

$        7,544

$        6,901

$        6,740

Earnings Per Share Basic

$         1.73

$          1.99

$          1.90

$          1.74

$          1.69

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$         1.73

$          1.99

$          1.90

$          1.74

$          1.69

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS



(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2023

2022


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Short-term investments:







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

14,129

27

0.78

123,379

46

0.15

Total short-term investments

14,129

27

0.78

123,379

46

0.15

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

6,055

44

3.00

10,957

70

2.59

Investment securities:







  Taxable

380,537

1,870

1.97

339,097

1,196

1.41

  Tax-exempt (3)

120,413

781

2.59

115,020

738

2.57

Investment securities

500,950

2,651

2.12

454,117

1,934

1.70

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

212,015

2,704

5.17

200,838

2,331

4.71

  Construction loans

85,432

1,139

5.41

61,518

607

4.00

  Commercial Loans

935,212

12,325

5.34

767,830

8,582

4.53

  Agricultural Loans

344,291

4,253

5.01

350,784

3,749

4.33

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

59,318

543

3.71

46,984

367

3.17

  Other loans

97,833

1,692

7.01

27,193

349

5.20

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,734,101

22,656

5.30

1,455,147

15,985

4.46

Total interest-earning assets

2,255,235

25,378

4.56

2,043,600

18,035

3.58

Cash and due from banks

7,039



6,393



Bank premises and equipment

17,617



16,976



Other assets

90,409



79,371



Total non-interest earning assets

115,065



102,740



Total assets

2,370,300



2,146,340



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

510,198

1,517

1.21

501,502

319

0.26

  Savings accounts

319,408

206

0.26

317,176

74

0.09

  Money market accounts

321,178

1,274

1.61

346,073

223

0.26

  Certificates of deposit

279,244

942

1.37

322,867

659

0.83

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,430,028

3,939

1.12

1,487,618

1,275

0.35

Other borrowed funds

299,119

3,088

4.19

68,295

278

1.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,729,147

7,027

1.65

1,555,913

1,553

0.40

Demand deposits

375,003



356,444



Other liabilities

27,064



17,569



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

402,067



374,013



Stockholders' equity

239,086



216,414



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,370,300



2,146,340



Net interest income


18,351



16,482


Net interest spread (5)



2.91 %



3.18 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.30 %



3.27 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



130 %



131 %


(1)

Averages are based on daily averages.

(2)

Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3)

Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

(4)

Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assetsand the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES


(UNAUDITED)






(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)






(In Thousands)







March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 

March 31,


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Real estate:






  Residential

$     212,793

$      210,213

$       203,673

$      203,323

$      201,567

  Commercial

878,972

876,569

857,314

798,528

724,876

  Agricultural

312,793

313,614

317,761

313,700

305,517

  Construction

75,745

80,691

79,154

71,414

66,738

Consumer

87,101

86,650

124,375

50,319

21,460

Other commercial loans

64,133

63,222

66,241

65,772

69,051

Other agricultural loans

32,052

34,832

29,509

32,870

39,904

State & political subdivision loans

59,886

59,208

59,926

59,450

49,582

Total loans

1,723,475

1,724,999

1,737,953

1,595,376

1,478,695

Less: allowance for credit losses - loans

15,250

18,552

18,291

17,570

17,556

Net loans

$  1,708,225

$   1,706,447

$   1,719,662

$   1,577,806

$   1,461,139







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$          1,336

$          3,317

$           2,616

$          2,070

$          2,096







Non-accrual loans

$       10,404

$          6,938

$           7,118

$          7,251

$          7,810

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

41

7

93

139

12

Non-performing loans

$       10,445

$          6,945

$           7,211

$          7,390

$          7,822

OREO

428

543

877

972

1,131

Total Non-performing assets

$       10,873

$          7,488

$           8,088

$          8,362

$          8,953




















Three Months Ended March 31,

Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In Thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Balance, beginning of period

$       18,552

$        18,291

$         17,570

$        17,556

$        17,304

Impact of Adopting ASC 326

(3,300)

-

-

-

-

Charge-offs

(7)

(7)

(14)

(446)

(5)

Recoveries

5

10

10

10

7

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(2)

3

(4)

(436)

2

Provision for loan losses

-

258

725

450

250

Balance, end of period

$       15,250

$        18,552

$         18,291

$        17,570

$        17,556

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of 


March 31


2023

2022

Tangible Equity



Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         213,238

$           202,745

Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss

26,762

14,765

Intangible Assets

(32,557)

(32,923)

Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

207,443

184,587

Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend

3,971,049

3,983,133

Tangible Book value per share 

$              52.24

$               46.34





As of 


March 31


2023

2022

Tangible Equity per share



Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$              53.70

$               50.90

Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)

6.74

3.71

Book value per share

60.44

54.61

Adjustment for intangible assets

(8.20)

(8.27)

Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              52.24

$               46.34








For the Three Months Ended


March 31


2023

2022

Return on Average Tangible Equity



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         207,873

$           212,517

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (Income)

31,213

3,897

Average Intangible Assets

(32,608)

(32,956)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

206,478

183,458

Net Income

$              6,867

$               6,740

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

13.30 %

14.70 %





For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2023

2022

Total interest income

$           25,107

$             17,815

Total interest expense

7,027

1,553

Net interest income

18,080

16,262

Tax equivalent adjustment

271

220

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$           18,351

$             16,482

 

