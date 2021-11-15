Citizens Hemp Launches CBD Pet Products for Dogs and Cats

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / New York-based Citizens Hemp has launched its variety of pet CBD treats and tinctures to provide emotional support to those give it selflessly to us - our cats and dogs.

Formulated with hemp-derived, American-grown Broad Spectrum CBD (cannabidiol) for maximum therapeutic effect, Citizens Hemp pet treats to do not contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. This can help dogs and cats enjoy benefits like relaxation, relief from joint pain, and improved appetite without lethargic behavior.

CBD works by attaching to receptors in the endocannabinoid system, something humans, dogs and cats have in common. This has shown to relieve anxiety, provide a state of focused relaxation and help with sleep. How relaxed one gets depends on the dosage being taken.

Citizens Hemp CBD pet products - as well as their for-human products - contain instructions on proper dosage, which depends on various factors including the desired effect, the weight of the pet and the amount of CBD per pack.

They currently offer three pet-preferred flavor varieties for CBD pet treats: chicken, beef and salmon. Each is available in either 250MG or 500MG of CBD per package. For picky eaters, Citizens Hemp also has an unflavored CBD pet oil which can be included in water or on their food.

"Veterinary specialists are already recommending CBD products as a way for owners to help their animals deal with changes to environment, anxiety, distress, as well as joint pain," says Chief Marketing Officer, Kristina Centnere.

"We want to spread awareness of the powerful impact that this product can have on our furry friends - as well as their human companions. At Citizens Hemp, we do not treat CBD as a cure-all but instead look at the research and make products that is supported by it."

Nominated for a "Best Customer Service Award," Citizens Hemp donates part of the proceeds from their online sales to Rainforest Trust, encapsulating their brand as sustainable, charitable, and dedicated to conservation. A leader in the CBD space, Citizens Hemp offers a solution for the long-term health and wellbeing of pets and their human companions.

