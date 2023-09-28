Citizens Insurance gets OK for historic 12.3% rate hike for personal lines

Citizens Insurance policyholders can expect to see higher premiums when they receive their next renewal letter after the Citizens Board of Governors approved a double-digit rate hike on Wednesday.

The historic average 11.5% increase for homeowners with the most common type of policies comes after regulators ordered the company to revise its previous request to increase rates by an average of 13.3%.

The revised hike averages out to 12.3% when averaging personal lines. Commercial lines will see an average 10.2% increase. The personal lines rate increases will take effect Dec. 16, while the commercial increases will take effect Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, nearly 300,000 Citizens Insurance policyholders are facing a rapidly approaching deadline after the company sent out a wave of depopulation letters alerting them that the company will be switching their policy to a different company unless they reply to the letter.

Policyholders normally have 30 days to respond to take-out policy letters like these, but a delay led to many with less time to respond.

Citizens provided a five-day extension moving the deadline to Oct. 5. Depopulation letters are part of Citizens plan to reduce its number of policies.

Citizens was created as an insurer of last resort, but its number of policies has exploded during the past three years as private carriers have dropped customers and sought large rate increases because of financial problems. Citizens had 511,055 policies on Sept. 30, 2020; 708,919 policies on Sept. 30, 2021; and 1,071,850 policies on Sept. 30, 2022, according to data on its website.

Many state leaders have long sought to move customers out of Citizens into the private market, at least in part because of the risk that policyholders across the state — including people who do not have Citizens policies — could be forced to help pay claims after a major hurricane or multiple hurricanes.

But officials say Citizens often charges lower premiums than private insurers, reducing the incentive for customers to leave Citizens.

Private companies in recent months have received state approval to make hundreds of thousands of “takeout” offers to Citizens customers. That included regulators in July approving proposals by five carriers to assume up to 184,000 policies from Citizens in October. Also, on Sept. 1, regulators approved proposals by seven carriers to assume up to 202,000 policies in November.

Not all of those policies will leave Citizens, as offers might include premiums that are far higher than what Citizens charges — beyond the new 20 percent premium threshold.

But Citizens officials expressed concerns Wednesday about making sure customers targeted by the private companies see the offers and make informed decisions. One of the concerns stems from companies making offers to large numbers of customers that would lead to premium increases higher than 20 percent.

If offers are higher than the 20 percent threshold, policyholders have to notify Citizens that they want to keep Citizens coverage. The concern, at least in part, is that some customers will not read the notices and will be shifted into the private market at much-higher rates.

