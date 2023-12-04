Citizens Insurance under investigation for its ability to pay out claims. What to know

The U.S. Senate Budget Committee has launched an investigation into Citizens Property Insurance, citing concerns that Florida’s insurer of last resort would not have the funds to cover losses if the state was hit by a severe hurricane.

Committee Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., sent a letter last week to Gov. Ron DeSantis, state Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky and Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio seeking information regarding Citizens’ potential financial exposure to “worst case hurricane scenarios” and the company’s ability to pay claims.

In the letter, the committee cited Citizens’ explosive growth in the past year following the exodus of several private insurers, which caused Florida homeowners to flock to the company’s low premiums.

Citizens depopulation program: Not sure if you should take a Citizens Insurance depopulation offer? Here's what to know

Last week, Citizens had 1,255,381 policies, down from 1,344,353 from a week earlier, which marks the lowest number of policies the company has had since April.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has since ramped up efforts to offset that growth using the Citizens Depopulation Program to offer private-market coverage to policyholders.

The OIR’s concern is that Citizens wouldn’t have the funds necessary to pay out after a catastrophic hurricane, which would force the company to levy heavy assessment fees on its policyholders and even those in the private market.

Should you self-insure?: Florida homeowners insurance prices are skyrocketing. Is self-insuring the answer?

“If Citizens were unable to cover its losses, it is entirely possible that state leaders might ask the federal government for a bailout,” Whitehouse’s letter said. “Given the potential magnitude of Citizens’ losses, such a request would put the federal government (and by extension, all American taxpayers) at substantial risk.”

But Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier referred to those assessments in a response to the letter, stating that Citizens would be capable of paying out claims — even in the event of a major hurricane — by utilizing the fees.

Story continues

“As Florida’s insurer of last resort, Citizens is structured so that it will always be able to protect its policyholders and pay claims,” Peltier said. “If Citizens were to pay out all reserves and reinsurance following a major storm or series of disasters, it is required by Florida law to levy surcharges and assessments on its policyholders and all Florida insurance consumers until any deficit is eliminated. As such, Citizens will always have the ability to pay claims.”

Citizens has until Dec. 21 to provide information about its assets, reinsurance coverage and total claims it could pay out without having to dip into assessments.

Citizens’ depopulation program

The Citizens Depopulation Program is a requirement of Florida law that works to offer private-market coverage to its policyholders.

Citizens is a state-backed insurer that was created in 2002 as a last-resort option for homeowners who couldn’t get comparable coverage in the private market. The company was never meant to provide homeowners a cheaper option for coverage, but skyrocketing rates in the private market have allowed many homeowners to qualify for coverage who normally wouldn’t.

How storms can impact home insurance: How hurricanes like Idalia can impact home insurance rates even if you're not impacted

The savings Citizens policyholders have found is somewhat of a double-edged sword, which could end up costing them more if a costly storm puts the company in a position where it isn’t able to payout all of its claims.

Should payouts from policyholder claims dry up Citizens’ funds, state law requires that the company levy assessments from policyholders and non-policyholders until the deficit is paid.

Those assessments can be substantial, according to Citizens’ website, which states that policyholder assessments could be up to 45% of their premium due to the Citizens Policyholder Surcharge, quickly erasing any savings policyholders enjoyed.

What are Citizens Property Insurance assessment fees?

Many homeowners swapped home insurance coverage to Citizens due to the substantial price difference compared to similar coverage in the private market. Part of meeting Citizens’ eligibility requirements includes showing that premiums from Florida-authorized insurance companies are 20% higher than Citizens for comparable coverage.

State regulators approved a series of proposals by private insurers to assume Citizens policies in part to offset the financial risk of Florida getting hit by a major hurricane. Should payouts from policyholder claims dry up Citizens’ funds, state law requires that the company levy assessments from policyholders and non-policyholders until the deficit is paid.

Will Florida home insurance costs drop? When will Florida homeowners' insurance costs drop? No answer from state commissioner

Those assessments can be substantial, according to Citizens’ website, which states that policyholder assessments could be up to 45% of their premium due to the Citizens Policyholder Surcharge, quickly erasing any savings policyholders enjoyed.

Assessments work in three tiers with Citizens Policyholder Surcharge being the first. If a deficit remains after the full amount of the Citizens Policyholder Surcharge is levied, a Regular Assessment of 2% is then added to assessable policies in the private market, which includes homeowners policies, auto, specialty and surplus lines policies.

The Emergency Assessment is the last tier, which is charged if any deficit remains after the Regular Assessment. Emergency Assessments can be up to 10% per account per year for each of Citizens’ three accounts - Coastal, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines - and it can be levied on both Citizens and non-Citizens policyholders for as many years as necessary until the deficit is resolved.

Citizens Property Insurance premiums going up

Citizens Insurance policyholders well see higher premiums after the Citizens Board of Governors approved a double-digit rate hike at the end of September.

The historic average 11.5% increase for homeowners with the most common type of policies comes after regulators ordered the company to revise its previous request to increase rates by an average of 13.3%.

The revised hike averages out to 12.3% when averaging personal lines. Commercial lines will increase to an average of 10.2%. The personal lines rate increases will take effect Dec. 16, while the commercial increases will take effect Nov. 20.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Citizens Insurance under investigation. Here's what to know