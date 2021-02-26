Citrin Cooperman's Music Team Recognized as Billboard's 2021 'Top Business Managers'

Citrin Cooperman is proud to announce that four members of the firm's Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice were honored among Billboard's 2021 'Top Business Managers.'

Citrin Cooperman is proud to announce that four members of the firm's Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice were honored among Billboard's 2021 'Top Business Managers.' The firm congratulates Mark Kaplan, Victor Wlodinguer, Christopher Hull, and Maria del Pilar Lopez on their extraordinary accomplishments. Kaplan and Wlodinguer serve as the leaders of the firm's bi-coastal music team, Hull leads the firm's Royalty Audit, Compliance, and Consulting Practice, and del Pilar Lopez is the newest member of the Business Management and Family Office Practice.

Citrin Cooperman has deep roots in the music industry, having been founded in 1979 by Niles Citrin and Joel Cooperman with seed money from two globally recognized rock-and-roll bands. The Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice, led by Partner Matt Segreto, has recently seen significant growth with Mejia & Kaplan joining Citrin Cooperman in 2019, a specialized entertainment accounting and advisory firm in Beverly Hills, CA. The practice group now boasts over 100 dedicated professionals. The music industry has been a bi-coastal focus for the firm, attracting top award-winning talent as partners in the firm, and as clients.

Every year this list honors those business managers who strategically advise artists and executives with guidance on how to spend and protect their revenue. Kaplan, the West Coast music leader, has been awarded this honor twice since joining Citrin Cooperman in 2019, and Wlodinguer, the East Coast practice leader, has been recognized by Billboard for past six years in a row.

"Returning to this list, and being joined by our new partners, is always an honor," said Mark Kaplan and Victor Wlodinguer said in a joint statement, "Especially to be recognized in 2021, when the music industry experienced the shutdown of the live touring business, our role has evolved more than ever, and seeing success come to our clients is priceless."

Many of Citrin Cooperman's clients have been with the firm for years, and were able to navigate the pandemic downturns with reserves built through years of following wealth preservation strategies set forth by their Citrin Cooperman advisors. The Citrin Cooperman Music Practice has a deep bench of seasoned industry professions with decades of experience advising musicians, composers, producers, writers, record labels, music publishers, and more on all of their personal and business challenges, including business management services, tax compliance and planning, investment advisory, trust and estate planning, tour accounting, royalty audits and administration, Central Withholding Agreement (CWA) negotiations, and more. Citrin Cooperman congratulates Chris, Mark, Victor, Maria, and their fellow honorees for their dedication and commitment to enhancing the industry.

