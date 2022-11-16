U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Citrine Global Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) Files Provisional Patent Application for Balancing Side Effects

·5 min read
 Company also Announces the Introduction of GreenFeelsTM Product Lines

Tel Aviv, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for “COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING, AMELIORATING, ALLEVIATING, MITIGATING OR BALANCING SIDE-EFFECTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF MEDICINES, TREATMENTS, AGING, AND UNBALANCED OR UNHEALTHY LIFESTYLE”, patent No: 63/418,046.

The patent application relates to compositions, methods and solutions for balancing side effects caused by medicinal use, medical treatments, aging and unbalanced or unhealthy lifestyle, such as dryness in the oral cavity, headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, lack of concentration, impaired appetite, and more. Research shows that complementary products can balance side effects associated with medicinal use or treatments. For example, probiotics, natural nutritional supplements are recommended as a complementary product to balance side effects associated with the use of antibiotics1.

In addition, the company is happy to announce the introduction of the GreenFeelsTM product lines and brand.

The GreenFeelsTM product lines include more than 100 wellness products & nutritional supplements targeting to improve the quality of life.

The GreenFeelsTM product lines come in multiple form factors that include herbals, medicinal mushrooms, vitamins, minerals, and a variety of researched plants known for their healing qualities that contain substances with different anti-inflammatory properties and a variety of health-supportive effects that are relaxing, sleep enhancing, energizing, mood, and body balancing, enhancing oral care, alleviating side effects, and more.

The GreenFeelsTM products lines include the following product categories:

 

GreenFeelsTM Oral Cavity Care Product Line

 

GreenFeelsTM Medicinal Mushrooms Product Line

 

GreenFeelsTM Booster Product Line

 

GreenFeelsTM Personal Protection Product Line

 

GreenFeelsTM Balance & Calm Product Line

 

GreenFeelsTM Product Line for Men

 

GreenFeelsTM Product Line for Women

 

GreenFeelsTM Product Line for Sports

 

GreenFeelsTM Product Line for Weight Management

 

GreenFeelsTM Product Lines for supporting various health conditions

The company is planning to market the product lines & brands worldwide in compliance with local regulations, focusing on the U.S. market, through building a global network with local teams and subsidiaries, partnerships and collaborations with distributors, retail and pharmacy chains, and mergers & acquisitions of distribution companies.

About Citrine Global Corp. )CTGL( www.citrine-global.com

Citrine Global is a plant-based wellness & pharma solutions company. The company’s business activity is primarily comprised of developing wellness and pharma solutions, focused on science backed plant-based products to improve quality of life and complementary solutions for balancing side effects caused by using medicines, treatments, or an unbalanced lifestyle.

The company’s headquarters and senior management are based in Israel where the company operates via its 100%-owned-subsidiary, CTGL Citrine Global Israel Ltd., & its 60%-owned-subsidiary, Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. The company’s presence in Israel combined with close contacts with leading universities, researchers, companies, shareholder, and governmental support powers the company to access the latest technologies, talent, and innovation to bring innovative solutions to the global market.

The company developed formulations and products lines that include wellness products & nutritional supplements under the Green Side by Side™ brand name and the GreenFeels™ brand name in multiple form factors that include herbals, medicinal mushrooms, vitamins, minerals, and a variety of researched plants known for their healing qualities that contain substances with different anti-inflammatory properties and a variety of health-supportive effects that are relaxing, sleep enhancing, energizing, mood and body balancing, enhancing oral care, alleviating side effects, and more.

The company created an end-to-end strategy that covers all the infrastructure, and activities required for developing, manufacturing, marketing, sales, distribution and bringing to the global market innovative plant-based wellness and pharma products.

The company is building the Green Vision Center, a first-of-its-kind production and innovation center providing in a single location everything required for production, innovation, and release-to-market of plant-based wellness & pharma products.

The company’s mission is to leverage the power of plant-based solutions from nature and bring to market, on a global scale, innovative plant-based wellness and pharma solutions to help improve people’s health and quality of life.

For more information visit our website www.citrine-global.com
contact: info@citrine-global.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, Citrine Global is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. will create an eco-system that will attract partners, market leaders, companies, and technologies, and will turn Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. into a global center in these fields. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Citrine Global and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication include but are not limited to trends in target markets; market acceptance of our product offerings, profitability of the new lines of business, effects of competition in the Company’s main markets; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in its major businesses, our ability to raise sufficient capital resources to realize our business plan, profitability of the growth strategy; and changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

1 N.A.Kerna, 2018, A complementary medicine approach to augmenting antibiotic therapy current practices in the use of probiotics during antibiotic therapy, International Journal of Complementary & Alternative Medicine.

