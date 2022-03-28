Citrus Oils Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citrus Oils Market share is expected to increase by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Citrus Oils Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the food and beverages segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Citrus oils are known for their numerous medical and medicinal properties, and their anti-oxidant, and other characteristics are beneficial for health. All these properties of citrus oils drive the growth of this segment.

Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a

FREE sample

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others)

Key Companies- Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aromaaz International, BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrosuco, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Dohler GmbH, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Inc., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., TREATT Plc, Ultra International BV, and Young Living Essential Oils among others.

Driver- Growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products

Challenge- Increase in the availability of substitute products

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Citrus Oils Market

Vendor Insights-

The citrus oils market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product portfolio and pricing to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Aromaaz International - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used for benefitting your body is a smarter and chemical-free way of attaining healthy body.

BONTOUX SAS - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used in perfumery, cosmetics, and food.

CITROMAX - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used for creating unique food, beverage and fragrance products.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download

Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Citrus Oils Market Driver:

Manufacturers of food and beverages have started replacing flavors and other artificial ingredients with natural ones. This is spurring the demand for citrus oils, which have antimicrobial, antioxidant, antiseptic, and other properties. Thus, the increasing preference among consumers for natural ingredients-based products is likely to drive the demand for citrus oils during the forecast period.

Citrus Oils Market Challenge:

Eucalyptus oil has similar characteristics to citrus oils, such as lime and lemon oils. It also has antifungal and antiseptic properties like citrus oils. It is used in food and beverage products such as soft drinks. Eucalyptus oil is more cost-effective and readily available than citrus oils. Hence, these essential oils have become key substitutes for citrus oils.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to

our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Specialty Chemicals Market in US by Type and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Silicone Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Citrus Oils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.27 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle

East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, The Netherlands, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer

engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aromaaz International,

BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrosuco, Citrus and Allied

Essences Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Dohler GmbH, doTERRA

International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Firmenich SA,

Givaudan SA, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs,

Plant Therapy Inc., Symrise AG, Takasago International

Corp., TREATT Plc, Ultra International BV, and Young Living

Essential Oils Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future

consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast

period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking

for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments

customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aromaaz International

10.4 BONTOUX SAS

10.5 CITROMAX

10.6 Citrosuco

10.7 Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

10.8 Citrus Oleo

10.9 doTERRA International LLC

10.10 Edens Garden Inc.

10.11 Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

10.12 Symrise AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citrus-oils-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-00-billion--technavio-301511199.html

SOURCE Technavio