Citrus Oils Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 billion | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citrus Oils Market share is expected to increase by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Citrus Oils Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the food and beverages segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Citrus oils are known for their numerous medical and medicinal properties, and their anti-oxidant, and other characteristics are beneficial for health. All these properties of citrus oils drive the growth of this segment.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a
FREE sample

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others)

  • Key Companies- Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aromaaz International, BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrosuco, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Dohler GmbH, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Inc., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., TREATT Plc, Ultra International BV, and Young Living Essential Oils among others.

  • Driver- Growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products

  • Challenge- Increase in the availability of substitute products

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Citrus Oils Market

Vendor Insights-

The citrus oils market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product portfolio and pricing to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Aromaaz International - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used for benefitting your body is a smarter and chemical-free way of attaining healthy body.

  • BONTOUX SAS - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used in perfumery, cosmetics, and food.

  • CITROMAX - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used for creating unique food, beverage and fragrance products.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download
Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Citrus Oils Market Driver:

Manufacturers of food and beverages have started replacing flavors and other artificial ingredients with natural ones. This is spurring the demand for citrus oils, which have antimicrobial, antioxidant, antiseptic, and other properties. Thus, the increasing preference among consumers for natural ingredients-based products is likely to drive the demand for citrus oils during the forecast period.

  • Citrus Oils Market Challenge:

Eucalyptus oil has similar characteristics to citrus oils, such as lime and lemon oils. It also has antifungal and antiseptic properties like citrus oils. It is used in food and beverage products such as soft drinks. Eucalyptus oil is more cost-effective and readily available than citrus oils. Hence, these essential oils have become key substitutes for citrus oils.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges
mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to
our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Specialty Chemicals Market in US by Type and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Silicone Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Citrus Oils Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.27

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle
East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, The Netherlands, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer
engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aromaaz International,
BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrosuco, Citrus and Allied
Essences Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Dohler GmbH, doTERRA
International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Firmenich SA,
Givaudan SA, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs,
Plant Therapy Inc., Symrise AG, Takasago International
Corp., TREATT Plc, Ultra International BV, and Young Living
Essential Oils

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future
consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast
period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking
for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments
customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aromaaz International

  • 10.4 BONTOUX SAS

  • 10.5 CITROMAX

  • 10.6 Citrosuco

  • 10.7 Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

  • 10.8 Citrus Oleo

  • 10.9 doTERRA International LLC

  • 10.10 Edens Garden Inc.

  • 10.11 Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

  • 10.12 Symrise AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citrus-oils-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-00-billion--technavio-301511199.html

SOURCE Technavio

