U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,552.48
    +2.70 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,698.20
    +95.12 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,159.72
    -55.98 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.59
    +3.41 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.99
    +0.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    +30.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.64 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6570
    -0.0190 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6410
    -0.3470 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,509.11
    -2,424.84 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.34
    -39.70 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.15
    +41.85 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Cittaslow: From Idea To Revitalization

·5 min read

Cittaslow: The International movement of small towns that originated from the Slow Food Network in Italy

ORVIETO, Italy, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The international movement of small towns - Cittaslow originates from the Slow Food network and it was born in Italy.

Nidzica Cittaslow (Poland): Medieval re-enactment
Nidzica Cittaslow (Poland): Medieval re-enactment

From the beginning of its operation, it refers to better use of local resources: culinary traditions, local culture and monuments. Being 'slow' does not mean lagging behind. Supporters of the Slow movement call for slowing down the pace of life in order to cultivate relationships with the loved ones, with the local community and with their small homeland.

A few years ago, the symbol of the International Cittaslow Cities Association - the orange snail was completely unrecognizable in Poland. Today, Polish towns belonging to the network are considered as the most active Polish local governments. They effectively fit into regional strategies and European trends. They change their cities in accordance with the ideas of the "Slow" movement.

Appreciation of the development potential of small towns is a trend of the 21st century. It is an excellent illustration of the implementation of the sustainable development postulates. In a faster and faster world, Cittaslow Network member cities want to base their future on what is local and specific to their neighbourhood. Ecology and history – they are the key to maintaining solidarity with the past and the future generations. The Cittaslow network does not prevent members from the use of new, innovative technologies, but encourage to use them in a way that makes the cities better places to live for their inhabitants and visitors.

The idea of Cittaslow was discussed in the Warmian-Masurian region (Poland) already at early stage of its development. As early as in 2004, representatives of the voivodeship self-government and the city of Reszel signed up for the movement. A year later, four cities joined Cittaslow: Reszel, Biskupiec, Bisztynek and Lidzbark Warmiński, and the provincial government became a supporting member. Since then, the number of member-cities has been growing steadily. Although it is dominated by cities from Warmia and Mazury (there are 26 of them), currently also nine towns from other regions of Poland are part of the Cittaslow network.

Many years of cooperation within the movement resulted in the joint preparation of the Cittaslow city development program from the Warmia and Mazury region. It happened in 2015, when, thanks to good cooperation, the Supralocal Program for the Revitalization of the Cittaslow Cities Network was prepared. It is a unique program on the entire EU scale, defining the social revitalization of small towns in one of the poorest regions of Europe. The idea was in line with the assumptions of the regional development strategy and the Regional Operational Program for the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. The activities covered by the Program were supported by funds from the EU budget. The road to EU funds was long, but it was worth taking up these challenges. The effects of the Program are the best proof of it. The towns gained modern, refurbished, well-kept streets, squares, parks, and facilities for recreation and relaxation.New cultural institutions were created, and they are often located in historic buildings. These institutions are used in the most difficult aspect of urban development, i.e., social revitalization. All completed investments serve the integration of residents and their broadly understood activation. The serve especially the excluded groups and those in need of additional support.

The supralocal Program for the Revitalization of the Cittaslow Town Network in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship at a glance:

  • The development of a Supra-Local Revitalization Program for 19 cities was a pilot action, not implemented before in any region of Poland.

  • In order to implement such a complex undertaking in a consistent manner, it was necessary to appoint an entity acting as the program coordinator. It is the "Polish Cittaslow Cities" Association established on the basis of the Polish National Cittaslow Cities Network. The association has been operating since March 2015.

  • The program includes 89 projects implemented in 19 Polish cities from the Warmia and Mazury region. These are projects concerning both revitalization investments, investments in cultural institutions, activities aimed at the protection of natural heritage combined with its sustainable use for the purposes of recreation and tourism. But these are also projects aimed at improving access to social services or increasing professional activity, and above all, the social integration of local communities. Program financing - EUR 44.7 million from the European Regional Development Fund and EUR 6.4 million from the European Social Fund and over EUR 10 million from municipalities' own funds.

  • Some projects are already completed, the last ones will end in 2023.

  • One of the most interesting are:

Cities of Cittaslow - cities of good quality of life are a constantly developing movement. The pace and directions of this development are appreciated by the European Commission, which promotes cooperation networks and exchange of good practices. The program implemented in Warmia and Mazury also gained positive opinions from the European Commission, especially due to the great emphasis placed on the social aspect of revitalization. The international nature of the Cittaslow network is also important. Thanks to this, joint promotional and educational activities are implemented, both at the national and international level.

Supporter Members from Poland: Warminsko-Mazurskie Voivodship, Olsztyn Province
Cittaslow Friend : Szynaka Group Ltd.
Cittaslow International HQ in Orvieto (Italy) – www.cittaslow.org
Polish Cittaslow Network – www.cittaslowpolska.pl

Media Contact:
Luca Filippetti
redazione@cittaslow.org
ph. +39 0763341818

Cittaslow (Poland): Lubawa City Hall Archives
Cittaslow (Poland): Lubawa City Hall Archives
Pasym Cittaslow (Poland): Town hall and market square
Pasym Cittaslow (Poland): Town hall and market square
(PRNewsfoto/Cittaslow International)
(PRNewsfoto/Cittaslow International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cittaslow-from-idea-to-revitalization-301406682.html

SOURCE Cittaslow International

Recommended Stories

  • Topgolf sets a date for opening its first Triangle facility. Here’s what we know.

    The new location will be Topgolf’s third in NC after two popular venues in Charlotte.

  • Maytag Introduces New 'Feel Good Fridge' Initiative to Help Provide Dependable Access to Healthy Food for Children

    Brand leverages long-standing relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help address an increasing food insecurity issue across the country

  • For a Healthy Public Network: From Words to Action

    In the wake of the ministerial announcements, we, 16 presidents and CEOs of health and social services institutions across the Greater Montréal area, the south shore and the north shore, and the Association des établissements privés conventionnés, jointly commit, as of today, to taking the steps needed to making significant changes to certain practices, all in the interest of our staff, our users and their loved ones.

  • TBJ Plus: Major player in Triangle real estate goes international; Cary's SAS among best workplaces in the world; More momentum for local housing market

    Major player in Triangle real estate goes international; Cary's SAS among best workplaces in the world; more momentum for local housing market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • How To Trade Stocks During Earnings Season; It Takes Special Care

    Third-quarter earnings season shifted into high gear the past week with highly awaited results from tech titans Netflix and Tesla. This is the time when stock market leadership fully reveals itself, as investors react to the results. Earnings reports cause many of the largest moves in stocks, and they require special care.

  • HP's Stronger Guidance Is Helping the Stock

    Wednesday evening HP Inc. announced that the company was raising its guidance on earnings, etc. and hiking its dividend to shareholders. The stock is rallying Thursday so let's see how the charts are shaping up.

  • Velodyne Lidar founder plans to nominate directors next year -letter

    Velodyne Lidar's founder and biggest shareholder on Thursday warned that he plans to nominate two directors to the board next year amid frustration with the sensor supplier's falling stock price, high executive pay, and the board's failure to focus more on new research. David Hall wrote to investors, in a letter seen by Reuters, that the board made "strategic missteps" and that he hopes to replace board chairman Michael Dee and director Christopher Thomas at the 2022 annual meeting. "I will not allow Velodyne Lidar to continue to stagnate under current leadership," Hall wrote, adding "I intend to nominate two highly-qualified director candidates."

  • Winnebago Beats Earnings Estimates on Strong Demand. The Stock Slips.

    Winnebago Industries the recreational vehicle maker, posted better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings but the stock was slipping Wednesday. Fourth-quarter sales at the company’s towable segment were $560 million, up 35.3% from a year earlier, “primarily driven by unit growth due to strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment,” Winnebago said in a statement. Investors may have expected earnings as good as Winnebago rival Thor Industries (THO), which beat earnings estimates by roughly 50%.

  • Beyond Meat’s McDonald’s Test Might Not Be the Good News Everyone Hoped It Was

    Credit Suisse's Robert Moscow wrote that he thinks Beyond Meat will be less profitable in the third quarter, citing a decrease in food-service demand.

  • Google to Slash Fee It Takes From App Subscriptions in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is slashing the fees it takes from subscription services on its app store following pressure from developers and lawmakers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureBeginning Jan.

  • FlixBus owner hitches ride with Greyhound as FirstGroup exits

    Earlier this year, it sold its U.S. school bus and transit business to private-equity firm EQT to focus on its UK bus and train operations. FirstGroup will receive a total of $172 million in cash from the deal, the company said in a statement on Thursday, a portion of which will be used to pay down Greyhound's liabilities and leases. It will retain some properties and legacy liabilities of Greyhound, including pension and self-insurance.

  • CSX and Union Pacific Post Higher Profits. Here Is Why.

    CSX and Union Pacific were rising Thursday after both railroad companies posted higher earnings and improved operating ratios. Union Pacific (ticker: UNP) reported an operating ratio of 56.3% for the third quarter—an improvement of 240 basis points from the 58.7% reported in the year-earlier quarter. CSX (CSX) reported an operating ratio of 56.4% compared with 56.9% .

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Crown Resorts shareholders reject executive pay plans, but spare board

    Shareholders of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd voted against the casino company's executive pay plans for a second straight year at its annual meeting on Thursday, but turned down a follow-up option to oust its entire board. The voting outcome reflects the precarious situation of the company https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-crown-resorts-warns-may-not-continue-going-concern-2021-09-09, 37% owned by billionaire James Packer, which has been embroiled in two years of scandal and humbling public inquiries. "The Crown board accepts the organisation will continue to face near-term uncertainty," said acting Chair Jane Halton in a prepared speech at the meeting.

  • With interest rates incredibly low and the stock market doing so well, how much should I keep in liquid assets?

    Here's a rule of thumb, but the amount that's right for you depends on your spending and responsibilities.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Remy confident on outlook after firm flags 'exceptional' first half profit growth

    PARIS (Reuters) -Remy Cointreau said on Friday it was growing increasingly confident about its full year outlook after second-quarter sales beat expectations on the back of strong demand for its premium cognac in the United States, China and Europe. Finance Chief Luca Marotta told analysts he was now "relatively comfortable" with a consensus for full year 2021/22 current operating profit growth of 21%, up from a "mid-teens" forecast in July. Marotta was speaking after the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor forecast "exceptional" current operating profit growth in the first half of its 2021/2022 fiscal year, which began in April, with sales up almost a quarter in the three months to end-September, albeit from a low base last year during the pandemic.