City AM owed thousands to upmarket hotels and restaurants ahead of THG takeover

City AM owed more than £200,000 to upmarket hotels and restaurants ahead of its £1.5m takeover by the protein shake tycoon Matt Moulding.

The London freesheet, which was snapped up by Mr Moulding’s THG last month, collapsed into administration owing more than £2.4m.

The company’s creditors include Boisdale, a Scottish-themed fine dining restaurant and whisky bar with venues in Canary Wharf and Belgravia.

City AM has close ties to the chain, to which it owed £36,000 for hosting a cryptocurrency summer party. Harry Owen, the newspaper’s former chief operating officer, is now executive director at Boisdale and the company held its Christmas parties at the venue.

The paper also owed more than £100,000 to the Leonardo Royal Hotel in St Paul’s, where it has previously held awards ceremonies, as well as tens of thousands of pounds to catering companies.

City AM’s largest debt is almost £1m owed to HMRC relating to VAT, PAYE and employees’ national insurance, which is expected to be repaid in full. It also owed £750,000 to lender Metro Bank, up to 75pc of which is expected to be recovered.

The debts, revealed in filings by administrator BDO, illustrate the state of the freesheet’s finances prior to its collapse.

The newspaper was left reeling by Covid lockdowns, which decimated advertising revenues and hit its key readership of London commuters.

THG’s takeover of City AM has raised eyebrows given Matt Moulding’s history of tirades against the media - Kevin Holt

The crisis forced City AM to stop printing in 2020. While the paper is now back in distribution, it has been hit by surging newsprint costs and the shift to home working, and is no longer printed on Fridays.

While revenues rose to £6.1m last year, the company lost a further £584,000 and its debts ballooned to £2.5m.

Bosses secured an agreement in principle with an investor early this year to receive additional funding in exchange for a 25pc stake in the business.

But negotiations broke down and City AM ultimately agreed a £1.5m pre-pack administration deal with THG, which owns brands including Lookfantastic and Myprotein.

The filings show City AM’s finances were so stretched that it would have been unable to pay salaries and critical suppliers in July.

Concerns that key employees would leave prompted THG to transfer £92,500 to meet the payments.

THG’s takeover of City AM has raised eyebrows in the industry given Mr Moulding’s previous tirades against both the media and the City of London.

Sources close to the business have insisted that City AM will remain editorially independent, while highlighting the potential commercial opportunities for THG.

It is understood that City AM is now hiring for around a dozen new roles – increasing its workforce by almost a third – and has splashed out on new equipment.

THG also plans to use its digital expertise to launch a new app for the title next month.

