City announces hiring of new public works director

Mar. 22—The City of Greenville has announced the hiring of Chris Harris as public works director.

Harris began his career in public works in 2000 as a crew leader and has worked for more than 24 years in the public works department.

During this time, he has served in various capacities within the department, including crew leader, municipal service manager, parks manager, public works director and his most recent job was through the City of McKinney.

He received his associate's degree in electrical technology from Vatterott College Berkeley in St. Louis.

Harris also received his American public works association certification, construction inspection certification, and the Department of Agriculture pesticide license in the state of Missouri.

He has a Texas Class A CDL and national incident management system certifications.

Harris has coached youth football for more than 20 years in St. Louis and has always been a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

He loves to work out and was Mr. Missouri in 2013 and 2014 All-Natural Bodybuilding. He still trains every day, starting at 4 a.m. in the gym.

He will join the City staff as of April 1.