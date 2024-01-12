City of Austin warns of online parking scam. Here's what to watch out for

The City of Austin made a statement warning citizens of an online paid parking scam after it received three separate complaints in a 24-hour span from users saying they were not able to complete a transaction properly.

The release from the City explains that the source of these complaints is a fraudulent website claiming to be the City’s paid parking application. The website would request users' credit card information, but would not allow them to initiate a parking session.

The City said it assigned the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department staff to investigate the claims. The department was able to confirm the scam and also found that a sponsored website, not created by the city, is what appears at the top of Google search results for “Park ATX” on a mobile browser.

“The City has made its Park ATX vendor, Passport, aware of the fraudulent website and reported the issue to Google. However, as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, the sponsored advertisement remained active,” the release read.

The City has encouraged users to exclusively search for the “Park ATX” app via the Google Play and Apple App Store apps — not via their web browser. The release also added that the website impersonating Park ATX appears as am5.com.

Links to download the official Park ATX app on iOS and Android are available at the City's website, AustinTexas.gov/ParkATX. The app allows users to pay, extend and manage their on-street parking sessions using their mobile device.

Online payments and apps dedicated to parking payments have become popular in downtown Austin with SpotHero, Laz Parking and Parking.com being popular options. The City of Austin had only started its own parking app in January of 2023 when it partnered with the Way.com app.

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin warns of online parking scam impersonating Park ATX app