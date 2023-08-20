City authorizes $625K grant for Valdosta Regional Airport infrastructure

Aug. 20—VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Council granted approval to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority's request for a resolution authorizing the acceptance of a $625,010.84 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant will facilitate the design of a new general aviation terminal and the reconfiguration of general aviation parking at the Valdosta Regional Airport.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority's initiative to enhance aviation infrastructure has been met with a positive response from the FAA, which has offered to cover 90% of allowable costs. The funding will substantially aid the progress of the proposed projects, accounting for 78% of the total expenses.

While the majority of the general aviation terminal project qualifies for Airport Improvement Program Grant funding, certain areas, such as exclusive use space, are not eligible for this financial assistance.

The discrepancy in funding percentages is offset by this exclusive use space. This allocation signifies that the City of Valdosta will not need to allocate any of its funds for these undertakings, according to city documents.

According to airport officials, the balance of funding for the projects will be shared between the state, the airport authority and resources from SPLOST VIII funds through Lowndes County.