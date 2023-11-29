City awards $4.2M contract for utility upgrades

Nov. 29—The long-awaited Heritage Hills "utility upgrades" project will move forward with unanimous approval of a $4.2 million price tag during last week's City Council Public Works Authority meeting.

City Engineer Garrett Ball and City Manager John Feary presented the contract for approval, noting the McGuire Brothers Construction company ended up being a "sole source" bid, even though around 10 other construction companies had attended the initial pre-bid event.

Feary said they thought about rebidding, but realized the complexity of the project — dealing with around 100 property owners — meant the timeline and increased costs were factors limiting the possibility of finding other interested and qualified alternative bidders.

The council concurred, giving the manager unanimous approval for the contract that came in nearly $700,000 higher than initial estimates. The project timeline is between nine months to a year.

The Heritage Hills residential area is in the northwestern quadrant of the city limits and is designed to address deteriorating electric transmission lines buried underground since the 1970s, as well as what Feary referred to as "substantial sanitary service and water valve issues in the area."

Feary said city planners and engineers had initially thought they had three to five years to address all the different utility challenges.

"I took a hard look at delaying it," Feary said. "But I don't want to overdramatize; we don't want the last leg of power in that area to go down."

Earlier this summer, electrical outages plagued residents and challenged Claremore Electric workers when the area's substation overheated and shut down.

Feary also acknowledged "there's going to be a lot of development in that part of town," making the project a priority. Mention was made by another councilor about the "old Dean Farm" area development. The city will use funds from a 2020 revenue note and some designated infrastructure funding to pay for this project.

Story continues

In other PWA business, another invoiced for the Frederick Road project was approved for $38,316.88. This project is part of the ongoing State Highway 20 — Will Rogers Turnpike construction in south Claremore.

In regular council business, approval to retain Guy Engineering — the same engineering firm used by the county — for bridge inspections was approved. Feary noted this service is paid by Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Action was also taken by the regular council to approve the abandonment of a Planned Urban Development for a piece of property west of Heritage Hills Parkway and north of S.H. 20.

A zoning change was approved for a tract of land changing from residential single family to regional commercial district. The property is at the northwest corner of South Owalla Avenue and West First Street in Block 132 of the Claremore OT Addition.