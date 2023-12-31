City bosses warned against office beehives due to eco concerns

Urban beekeeping

Britain’s biggest property giants have been warned that adding new “vanity” beehives to London offices as part of sustainability efforts will do more harm than good.

City property developers British Land and CBRE plus real estate agency Savills are among the businesses urged by landscape design company Q&S against introducing honeybees to office rooftops and terraces.

The warnings come in response to companies using urban beekeeping as a way of boosting their green credentials, while also luring remote-working staff back to the office following the pandemic.

The corporate craze continues despite warnings from scientists and veteran beekeepers of an overpopulation crisis in London, with the number of honeybee colonies in the capital doubling over the past decade.

Although law firms, accountants, money managers and banks are among the City institutions to have introduced hives to their rooftops, many have not planted the flowers that the soaring number of pollinators need to feed on.

This has created severe food and water shortages which see highly-competitive honey bees battle for survival against hundreds of other native bee species found in the UK, increasing the risk of disease and pathogen transmission.

Jamie Westcott, contracts manager at Q&S, said: “I personally think that beehives are vanity exercises when placed in the urban environment.”

Q&S instead encourages its clients to create bee-friendly rooftop gardens and habitats for wild bees, including the 240 species of solitary bees found in the UK.

The landscaper said it recently convinced Janus Henderson, a British-American investment firm with more than $251bn of assets under management, to plant pollinator-friendly flowers rather than adding hives to its City headquarters at 201 Bishopsgate.

Mr Westcott said: “It’s just not the right thing to do – that’s not because we’re anti-beehive, it’s just that we’re pro biodiversity and pro-healthy life cycle.”

According to Q&S, warnings have been challenged by some City landlords and building owners, concerned that solitary bee habitats – often constructed from piles of wood, sand and stone – would be an eyesore and draw complaints from tenants.

Mr Westcott said: “There’s a lot of pushback because it’s not as sexy as ‘we’ve got a beehive’.”

However, the London Beekeepers’ Association (LBKA) said it has detected a groundswell of City businesses slowly reducing the number of rooftop hives or removing them altogether.

The charity has called for more responsible beekeeping and warned City bosses that they are at risk of so-called bee-washing if they continue to use beehives as an ESG branding tool.

LBKA chairman Richard Glassborow said: “The misinformed ‘save the bees’ narrative which still preaches honey bee decline is hard to kill off in spite of overwhelming evidence that honey bees are not in decline and probably never have been, certainly not in the UK.”

He added: “If you want to help bees, don’t keep bees, plant flowers.”

British Land, Savills, CBRE and Janus Henderson were contacted for comment.

