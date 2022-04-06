U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

City Breaks announces which cities are worthy of a quick city break in 2022

·2 min read

AMSTERDAM, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the pandemic crisis, the tourist market entered the phase of a decisive rebound. This year, we witness a steady increase in inquiries regarding interesting destinations for city breaks. Which cities do tourists choose most frequently for their city breaks, how to make this choice easier, and what do industry professionals from Citybreak.deals have to say?

Many cities and capitals around the world tempt tourists to choose them for their destination this year. From stunning views to breathtaking attractions, choosing where to go on a city break is not the easiest thing to do. When the choice becomes overwhelming, you can always rely on what is the most popular - after all, places enjoy tourist popularity for a reason. As relayed to us by Citybreak.deals, the most popular destinations this year include:

  1. Amsterdam

  2. Barcelona

  3. Berlin

  4. Lisbon

  5. Madrid

  6. Milan

  7. Paris

  8. Rome

  9. Dubai

  10. London

These are ones of the most interesting cities to visit this year. It is worth noting that tourists are tempted not only by the multitude of attractions - which should be just enough to spend a crazy weekend without slowing down - but also by great offers and promotions.

Given that the pandemic is still with us - although its intensity and related restrictions have dropped significantly - authorities tend to be creative in their attempts to attract tourists. This year especially, you can expect various events and attractions, such as Dubai Food Festival and the Dubai World Cup Carnival that took place this March. All of that is of course complemented by the now-standard measures such as caring for cleanliness and virus-free conditions.

How to find the best offer for a city break?

Once we have decided on a specific city, the question of booking a city break at the best price remains. While visiting Amsterdam, Barcelona or other European capitals does not involve too high costs, a quick city break in Dubai is a different story. Last minute city break deals come in handy here, as they allow us to book a trip at a much more attractive price than usual. Thanks to this, the best city break deals are much more freely available.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12912108

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-breaks-announces-which-cities-are-worthy-of-a-quick-city-break-in-2022-301519079.html

SOURCE City Breaks

